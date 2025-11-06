



Surveillance and security measures have been significantly intensified along the Nepal-India border, particularly in the Dhanusha district of Nepal, coinciding with the start of the phased Bihar assembly elections on Thursday.





At the Jatahi border checkpoint, which lies along the border with India, heightened vigilance has been implemented by combined security forces from both Nepal and India. The border crossing was closed from 6 AM to 6 PM local time on polling day to tighten security and prevent any unwanted activities during this sensitive election period.





The decision to close the border was made by Indian authorities with the aim of enhancing security in the border area and thwarting illicit or disruptive activities. Security personnel from Nepalese police and the Indian Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are jointly deployed to oversee the border. The 48-kilometre stretch of the border that includes points from Inaruwa, Duhabi, Thandi to Tulsihai is under strict surveillance and control during the election phases.





Ganesh Bahadur Bam, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Dhanusha, confirmed that this collaborative effort involves increased checks and questioning of suspicious individuals to maintain order during the polling process.





These joint patrols and tightened checks have been coordinated with the intention of ensuring a peaceful and fair election process in the border regions, which include parts adjoining Bihar’s Madhubani district where voting is also underway.





The Bihar assembly elections are being conducted in two phases: the first phase covering 121 assembly seats on November 6, and the second phase of 122 seats scheduled for November 11. Given the politically sensitive nature of this border area, authorities from both countries have focused on preventing cross-border illegal activities such as smuggling, movement of arms, narcotics, and other potential disruptions that could influence the electoral process.





Moreover, the Election Commission of India has held high-level meetings with officials from neighbouring states and central security agencies to review border preparedness and ensure smooth execution of the elections. These meetings emphasised strong inter-agency coordination, intelligence sharing, and surveillance enhancement to maintain the integrity of the elections.





In addition to border closures and checks, there is strict monitoring of movement of people, cash, and prohibited items across both internal and international borders. Special patrols and security forces have been deployed not only along the international border but also at internal border checkpoints with states neighbouring Bihar, creating a comprehensive security network to safeguard the elections.





The increased security presence, coordination between Nepalese and Indian authorities, and closure of key border crossings during polling hours reflect the high priority given to securing the Bihar elections, particularly in the sensitive border regions. These measures aim to uphold democratic processes without interruption while effectively managing any possible threats during this critical electoral exercise.

















This joint security effort is essential to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections in Bihar amid complex cross-border dynamics with Nepal.​