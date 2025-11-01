



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to wrap up 2025 with three significant spaceflight missions, marking an active phase for India’s space program. These launches include two using the heavy-lift LVM3 vehicle and a crucial return-to-flight mission for the PSLV following a brief hiatus.





LVM3-M5 (CMS-03) – Launch On 2 November





The first mission in the series, LVM3-M5, is scheduled for lift-off on 2 November 2025 from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, at 5:26 PM. This mission will deploy the CMS-03 multi-band communication satellite, designed primarily for advanced naval and maritime communications.





Weighing around 4,400 kilograms, CMS-03 will become the heaviest communication satellite ever launched by ISRO. It aims to provide high-capacity communication services across India and vast oceanic regions. The satellite will replace the ageing GSAT-7, launched in 2013, which served as a dedicated naval communication platform.





The LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3), also known as GSLV MK-III, has been readied for its fifth operational flight. It uses the CE20 cryogenic engine for its upper stage and was fully assembled and integrated before being moved to the launch pad on 26 October.





LVM3-M6 – Scheduled For Early December





Following the November flight, ISRO is gearing up for the LVM3-M6 mission, slated for the first week of December 2025. This will mark the sixth operational flight of the LVM3 launcher.





According to ISRO, flight acceptance hot testing of the CE20 cryogenic engine for this mission was successfully conducted on 14 March 2025 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri. Each LVM3 mission undergoes rigorous engine validation to ensure reliability and consistency in performance. While payload details remain undisclosed, the mission is expected to support strategic or heavy communication initiatives.





PSLV-C62 – Mid To Late December





ISRO will close the year with the PSLV-C62 mission, slated for mid to late December 2025. This flight will mark the return of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) after a setback in its previous outing, PSLV-C61, which failed in May.





The C61 mission had carried the seventh satellite of the RISAT (Radar Imaging Satellite) series, enhancing India’s space-based surveillance and disaster response capabilities. The forthcoming C62 flight will thus be closely watched as ISRO restores the operational track record of its most versatile launcher.





The PSLV utilises the XL configuration, a workhorse model known for precision orbital insertions. The late-year timeline hints at meticulous ground checks to ensure performance assurance before relaunching the vehicle.





A Strong End To 2025





These three missions reflect ISRO’s steady momentum and technological resilience in 2025. The combination of heavy-lift and medium-lift launches highlights India’s robust launch vehicle ecosystem, spanning strategic communication, surveillance, and national security domains.





With CMS-03 marking ISRO’s heaviest communications satellite yet and PSLV’s comeback consolidating reliability, the organisation is positioning itself strongly for an ambitious 2026 schedule that includes continued Gaganyaan test flights and science missions beyond Earth orbit.





