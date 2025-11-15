



Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold formal discussions in Moscow on November 17, focusing on strengthening bilateral engagements and reviewing major international issues.





The upcoming meeting underscores the steady momentum in high-level political dialogue between New Delhi and Moscow, which continues despite shifting global dynamics.





According to a statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks will centre on forthcoming political contacts, regional security concerns, and key international developments of mutual interest.





The ministry emphasised that the visit reflects sustained diplomatic interaction and mutual commitment to maintaining strategic balance in global affairs.





The two ministers last met on September 27 on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York. That meeting featured detailed discussions on bilateral cooperation, the Ukraine crisis, and developments across the Middle East, particularly the evolving situation in West Asia.





Jaishankar later wrote that their exchange in New York had been both constructive and timely, highlighting the resilience of India–Russia dialogue at a complicated juncture in global politics.





The forthcoming talks in Moscow are expected to serve as a key preparatory engagement ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s anticipated visit to India in December.





The high-level exchange is likely to address pending economic, defence, and energy cooperation agendas, including joint ventures under the “Make in India” framework and long-term supply assurances in hydrocarbons.





Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev’s visit to New Delhi in September laid the groundwork for the upcoming Putin–Modi summit. His discussions explored expanding collaboration in agriculture, trade logistics, and payment mechanisms under ongoing sanctions-related constraints.





The Moscow meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov will likely review the progress made since then and align ministerial priorities before the summit.





Observers note that the Jaishankar–Lavrov talks come at a time when India’s balancing diplomacy between major powers is under renewed scrutiny. While New Delhi continues to deepen strategic links with the West, its robust partnership with Moscow remains anchored in defence technology, multilateral coordination under BRICS and the SCO, and energy security.





By maintaining consistent ministerial-level engagement, both nations aim to reinforce their long-standing strategic partnership amidst an evolving global order marked by contestation, sanctions regimes, and shifting alignments.





The November 17 dialogue in Moscow will thus play a pivotal role in calibrating the agenda for Putin’s December visit and reaffirming the continued durability of India–Russia relations.





Based On ANI Report







