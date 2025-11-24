



India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, recently stirred debate with remarks suggesting future border changes could see Sindh, a region now in Pakistan, returning to India. Speaking at a public event, Singh underscored Sindh’s enduring civilizational bond with India, even if it is “not a part of India today”.





His comments emphasised not only historical and cultural ties but also referenced those displaced during Partition, specifically Sindhi Hindus, who continue to feel estranged from their homeland.





Sindh, a fertile region along the Indus River, formed a pivotal part of pre-Partition India before its accession to Pakistan in 1947. The division resulted in a significant migration of Sindhi Hindus to India, many of whom have maintained a strong sentimental and cultural connection to Sindh despite seven decades of separation.





Singh cited veteran politician Lal Krishna Advani, himself of Sindhi origin, to highlight persistent emotional resistance among Sindhi Hindus regarding their severance from the region.





Rajnath Singh articulated deep reverence for the Indus River, regarded as sacred by Hindus throughout India and by many in Sindh itself. Quoting Advani, Singh remarked that the river’s sanctity is even comparable among Sindh’s Muslims to the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca.





This reflection on spiritual unity was used to reinforce the argument that, regardless of physical borders, Sindh “will always be a part of India”. He closed by asserting that, for Indians, the people of Sindh and their reverence for the river ensure lasting ties that transcend geopolitical realities.





In a notable shift from conventional rhetoric, Rajnath Singh observed that “borders can change”, leaving open the possibility that, in future, “Sindh may return to India again”.





This statement, while not indicative of any immediate policy shift, signals a willingness among some segments of India’s leadership to consider changes to the current territorial status quo. Singh’s words may be interpreted as a diplomatic signal to audiences within India and abroad regarding unresolved historic divisions.





Rajnath Singh’s perspective on shifting borders extends beyond Sindh, as he earlier expressed confidence that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) would, in time, rejoin India. In an interaction with the Indian community in Morocco, Singh stated his belief that such a transition would occur peacefully, noting emerging demands for autonomy within PoK itself.





Singh referenced public movements advocating freedom from Pakistan, suggesting that renewed sentiment among residents could facilitate integration without external aggression.





Singh’s remarks tie into broader strategic debates that followed India’s Operation Sindoor, a military action targeting terror infrastructure and supporting Pakistani forces. Some defence analysts had suggested India should have pushed further into PoK to secure territory historically claimed by India.





While Singh did not directly endorse such military action, his comments implicitly support the notion that borders and territorial realities are not immutable, and could shift under particular circumstances.





Rajnath Singh’s comments reflect a blend of civilizational sentiment and evolving geopolitics in South Asia. By invoking historic and spiritual ties, the Defence Minister has reignited discussion around the possibility of territorial realignment for Sindh and PoK. While policy actions remain unchanged, Singh’s statements are likely to trigger further diplomatic and strategic debate in the region, especially concerning India’s long-term vision for its borders.





