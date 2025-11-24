



Wing Commander Namansh Syal, the Indian Air Force pilot who tragically lost his life when the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft crashed during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, November 21, has been brought to Coimbatore.





His mortal remains arrived at Sulur Air Force Station on Sunday, November 23, where a solemn and emotional tribute was paid by military colleagues and local officials. Coimbatore District Collector Pavan Kumar and Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan laid wreaths on behalf of the district administration as the Indian Air Force accorded full military honours to the fallen hero.





Wing Commander Syal, 37, hailed from Patiyalkar village in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. He was serving as a senior officer based at Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu. Known for his dedicated professionalism and skill, he had more than a decade of service in the Indian Air Force. The pilot had flown the indigenous TEJAS MK-1 from Sulur to Dubai to represent India in the prestigious international aviation exposition, which attracts top aerospace companies and global delegations.





Syal’s family—his wife Afshan, who is also an officer in the Indian Air Force, and their seven-year-old daughter—awaited his arrival in Coimbatore. They reside in the Air Force quarters at Sulur.





The dedicated officer was also pursuing advanced studies related to aviation and defence systems to further his career. Following the ceremonial honours in Sulur, his mortal remains were scheduled to be flown to his native village in Himachal Pradesh for the final rites.





The TEJAS jet crash occurred during a precision flying demonstration while the fighter jet was executing a Negative G turn at about 2:08 pm local time (Dubai). The aircraft suddenly lost control, nosedived, and crashed near Al Maktoum International Airport, erupting into flames.





This tragic accident took place before thousands of spectators. The Indian Air Force has expressed profound grief over the loss of Wing Commander Syal and has initiated a detailed court of inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the crash, whether mechanical failure, human error, or other factors.





Wing Commander Syal’s death is a severe blow to the Indian Air Force and the indigenous defence aviation community. His courage, exceptional skill, and unwavering sense of duty have been widely praised by IAF leadership, defence officials, and political leaders across India.





The pilot’s home town in Himachal Pradesh is deeply mournful, with the community remembering him as a brave and committed officer who served the nation with dignity.





This fatal incident is seen as a poignant moment in India’s ongoing push for self-reliance in defence technology, exemplified by the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft.





The IAF had planned multiple aerial demonstrations showcasing TEJAS’ capabilities during the Dubai Air Show, underscoring its significance as an indigenously developed fighter jet and a symbol of India’s aerospace prowess. The investigation ordered by the IAF will aim to provide clarity and help prevent similar future tragedies.





Wing Commander Namansh Syal leaves behind a legacy of dedication and professionalism, survived by his wife, daughter, and parents. The Air Force community and the nation stand united in grief and respect as they honour the memory of the valiant pilot who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his country.​





Agencies







