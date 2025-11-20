



by Nilesh Kunwar





Stating that “Nothing can justify terrorism-ever,” the then UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon had in his opening address during a high-level 2013 meeting of the Security Council on A Comprehensive Approach to Counter-Terrorism reiterated that “No grievance, no goal, no cause can excuse terrorist acts.”





The tragedy is that in India there are many individuals and groups that unashamedly justify and defend acts of terrorism just to further their political agendas/self-serving interests and certain regional parties of J&K have no dearth of such people.





Former J&K chief minister and National Conference (NC) chief Farook Abdullah is one such person who after the Red Fort terrorist attack has made the unsubstantiated claim that in Delhi, a finger of suspicion is being pointed at every Kashmiri.





He has even queried “when will the day come when we are considered to be Indians,” adding that “we are not responsible… those who are (need to answer) as to what happened that compelled doctors to take this path (of terrorism)?”





If Abdullah’s crude attempt to falsely suggest persecution of Kashmiris outside the Union Territory and justify the Red Fort suicide car bomb attack is pathetic, Former J&K chief minister and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s take on this incident is downright abhorrent as is evident from her insensitive statement that “the troubles of Kashmir echoed right in front of the Red Fort.”





What’s alarming is that even though no terrorist group has taken responsibility for this incident, and except for the perpetrator being a Kashmiri, this incident had no connection with the Kashmir issue, Mufti has on her own directly linked this terrorist attack to Kashmir thereby putting a question mark on the loyalty and patriotism of its people.





J&K hasn’t witnessed people taking to the streets, pelting stones or damaging public property for the last six years and this in itself is an unambiguous indicator that there is no oppression or public resentment in J&K. The Kashmir Valley has been experiencing a record footfall of tourists (both domestic and international) have been freely interacting with locals.





It’s important to note that none amongst the several thousand visitors have noticed anything amiss- again an irrefutable proof that the people of Kashmir are not under any form of repression. Mufti who is known for creating storms in teacups, however wants the world to think otherwise.





According to her, "A poisonous atmosphere (in Kashmir) has been created (by the central government), and that atmosphere is responsible for the youth of Kashmir deviating from their path and creating their own dangerous path.”





Not only this, she has also given the Red Fort bomb blast a communal complexion by accusing the centre of “doing Hindu-Muslim politics” on this incident. While these absolutely false and equally absurd allegations will impress no one, they will definitely further endear Mufti to the pro-Pakistan separatist camp in Kashmir, and this is exactly what she wants!





Both NC and PDP have a long history of pandering to the pro-Pakistan separatist lobby. Readers would recall that in 2016, the NC chief had called upon the conglomerate of separatist parties All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) to “Be united and move ahead,” assuring it that “We are with you not against you and we have given our entire lives for this movement.”





APHC does not recognise J&K as being an integral part of India and openly flouts its pro-Pakistan leanings. Its erstwhile leader SAS Geelani barefacedly endorsed terrorism by declaring that “We (APHC) have never denied or ignored the role the gun in our struggle.” Farook Abdullah’s insidious remark aimed at mainstreaming separatist ideology is but one example of the abysmally low levels to which politicians in Kashmir can stoop in order to further their vested interests.





Similarly, PDP too is known for making extraordinary efforts to keep terrorists and the separatist camp in good humour. Immediately after taking oath as Chief Minister of J&K in 2015, PDP founder and chief Mufti Mohammad Sayeed astounded everyone by saying “we must credit the Hurriyat, Pakistan and militant outfits for the conduct of assembly elections in the state."





That this statement which openly undermines the efforts of the state administration, election commission and law enforcement agencies came just after the PDP chief had pledged allegiance to the Indian constitution and taken a solemn oath to uphold the country’s sovereignty and integrity, exposes PDP’s love for those openly challenging India's sovereignty.





Regrettably, these regional political parties in J&K are manufacturing an illusion of instability, oppression and injustice in Kashmir Valley just to suit their political agendas, even while knowing very well that such perverse thoughts could well instigate violence and promote separatist ideology and terrorism.





Furthermore, by defending the Red Fort terrorist attack and bringing in the Hindu-Muslim politics factor at this inopportune moment, Mufti has created a negative impression about Kashmiris. By doing so, Kashmir’s massive migrant community working all over India has unnecessarily been exposed to the danger of retaliatory action by fringe elements.





The people of Kashmir have had enough as they have been the hapless victims of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan as part of its proxy war against India since the late 90s. Initially fed the false promise of of Azadi (freedom), the objective of what was euphemistically called “armed struggle” was suddenly and without seeking their views changed to Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan.





And today, it has degenerated into shameless acts of terrorism like targeting minority communities and migrant workers as well as mass killing of innocents.





It's no secret that certain regional parties in J&K have thrived in the chaos created by Pakistan. Following the running with the hare and hunting with hounds policy, they’ve exploited the situation, turning the human tragedy precipitated by Pakistan’s proxy war into an opportunity to conceal their own humungous governance failures by blaming the centre for the same. This approach endures.





There was no public show of solidarity with the Red Fort suicide bomber by the people of Kashmir, which this clearly indicates that they do not endorse this reprehensible act of terror.





Accordingly, Abdullah and Mufti need to control their irresponsible and provocative utterances as conveying the impression that Kashmiris approve of such vile acts of terrorism can breed animosity. The need of the hour is that hearts should heal and senseless bloodletting in J&K must stop.





In a 2006 confidential cable sent to the US State Department by American Ambassador to India David Mulford and released by Wikileaks, he quoted Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik saying “Kashmiri politics is no longer about ideology- it’s all (a) money game.” Mentioning that “most Kashmiris take it as an article of faith that politically-connected Kashmiris take money from both India and Pakistan,” Mulford wondered “whether the Kashmiri elite truly want a settlement to their (the common Kashmiris’) problems,” because “The minute a deal is struck, some must surely worry that the funds will dry up.”





Kashmiri politicians had outrightly rejected these allegations the moment the cables were leaked. Yet, trying to defend terrorism by portraying it as a justified response to imaginary oppression and injustice in J&K, as well as injecting communal undertones where none exist, does suggest that they perhaps do indeed fear the return of normalcy.





So, it’s for J&K’s politicians to disprove Mulford’s uncomplimentary observation that “Kashmiri politics is as filthy as Dal Lake” by exhibiting responsible behaviour that’s expected from them.





This something they owe to the people of Kashmir!





Nilesh Kunwar is a retired Indian Army Officer who has served in Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur. He is a keen ‘Kashmir-Watcher,’ and after retirement is pursuing his favourite hobby of writing for newspapers, journals and think-tanks. Views expressed above are the author's own







