

The Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team has landed at Al Maktoum International Airport to participate in the prestigious Dubai Air Show 2025.​

The Suryakirans’ presence highlights India’s commitment to fostering strong defence and aerospace ties with the UAE and international partners. Their attendance reflects the IAF’s ambition to showcase indigenous skill, teamwork, and technological prowess at one of the world’s foremost aviation events.​





Dubai Air Show 2025, held from 17th to 21st November at Dubai World Central, features over 1,500 exhibitors, 490 delegations, 350 speakers, and more than 200 aircraft for static and flying displays. The event’s scale underlines its importance as a stage for next-generation aerospace advancements.​​





Upon arrival, the Suryakiran team followed established international protocols at Al Maktoum Airport. All demonstration flights require prior approval and slot allocation, and pilots undergo mandatory safety briefings and validations as per stringent ir Show regulations. JETEX vehicles provided a streamlined immigration and customs experience for participating crews.​





The Suryakirans’ participation required recent flying currency certifications, validation flights, and adherence to display protocols, ensuring safety and coordination with global teams. The Indian contingent’s Hawk-132 jets are to perform synchronised aerobatic routines, cementing their reputation for precision and showmanship.​





Indian participation in Dubai demonstrates increasing international recognition of indigenous aerospace capabilities. Engagements at such forums also foster export prospects and open collaboration avenues with aerospace stakeholders from the Gulf, Europe, Russia, and the Americas.​





Previous editions saw enthusiastic applause for the Suryakirans and other Indian teams such as the Sarang and TEJAS flight demonstration units. Observers anticipate awe-inspiring manoeuvres over iconic Dubai landmarks, reaffirming the IAF’s global standing in formation aerobatics.​​





The Suryakirans’ involvement at Dubai Air Show 2025 serves as a visible symbol of Indian aerial excellence and strengthens bilateral and multilateral defence diplomacy in a high-profile, competitive global forum.​​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







