



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has awarded a purchase order valued at ₹2.56 crore to Avantel Ltd for the supply of Antenna Switching Units. The order, confirmed on 10 November 2025, underscores BEL’s ongoing emphasis on strengthening its domestic vendor base under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





This agreement mandates complete local manufacturing and compliance with BEL’s stringent quality and reliability standards. Avantel, known for its expertise in RF, satellite communication, and electronic warfare subsystems, will execute the project within the stipulated timeline ending March 2026.





The product scope primarily covers advanced Antenna Switching Units used in strategic defence communications and radar-based systems.





The contract includes a 5 per cent performance bank guarantee to ensure adherence to technical specifications, timely delivery schedules, and post-supply support obligations. Such guarantees are standard in BEL’s procurement framework, particularly for mission-critical electronic systems deployed in sensitive defence platforms.





Avantel’s role in this contract reinforces its growing footprint in India’s defence electronics supply chain, particularly in the field of communication and control equipment.





The company’s prior collaborations with BEL and other defence public sector undertakings demonstrate a consistent record of reliable performance, making it a preferred indigenous partner in network-centric warfare and secure communication domains.





This order also aligns with BEL’s push to enhance indigenous content across its production portfolio, reducing import dependency for specialised subsystems such as antenna units, frequency converters, transmit-receive modules, and control electronics.





The Antenna Switching Units from Avantel are expected to support both ongoing and upcoming BEL projects catering to the Indian Armed Forces’ communication modernisation drive.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







