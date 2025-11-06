



The BrahMos-ER, a new-generation air-launched cruise missile, is poised to revolutionise India’s airstrike capabilities.





India is preparing to test and induct the BrahMos-ER, an extended-range air-launched cruise missile, from its Indian Air Force Su-30MKI jets by 2027. The BrahMos-ER weighs about 2.3 tons and features a booster-less design, making it compatible with Su-30MKI, Rafale, and future TEJAS MK-2 fighters.

The BrahMos-ER has completed successful flight tests, notably a demonstration off the Odisha coast in June 2025 from the Bay of Bengal.

It offers a striking range of 800 km, allowing the IAF to conduct deep-strike missions from standoff distances, thus keeping strike aircraft safe behind friendly airspace. This extended range and lightweight design significantly expand strike options across land and maritime domains, boosting India’s strategic deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and Himalayan theatres.

The missile is equipped with radar-absorbing materials for stealth, advanced ramjet propulsion to sustain supersonic speeds (~Mach 3), composite fuel tank, and AI-enabled terminal manoeuvres to evade interception, making it difficult to detect and neutralise. The missile completed successful range trials over the Bay of Bengal in 2025, and is now entering a multi-phase trial schedule, including flight integration with the Su-30MKI, with induction expected within 2–3 years, possibly by late 2027 or 2028.





Jointly developed by DRDO and the Indian Air Force, the BrahMos-ER pushes offensive reach to a striking 800 km. This extended range transforms India’s conventional deterrence matrix, offering unprecedented options for deep-strike missions.





In a stark break from legacy BrahMos models, the ER version is designed without a booster and is lightened to 2.3 tons. This design permits compatibility with the Su-30MKI (the lead testbed), Rafale, and future TEJAS MK-2 platforms.





Pilots can now launch the weapon from standoff ranges, thereby reducing exposure to hostile air offences.





With an effective radius covering 800 km, Indian strike fighters gain the ability to engage targets far within adversary territory, all while staying behind friendly lines. This jump in operational reach bolsters deterrence both along the Himalayan theatre and over the Indo-Pacific expanse. Land and maritime force postures alike stand to benefit from this standoff leap.





The BrahMos-ER is cloaked in radar-absorbent skin for reduced visibility. Its advanced ramjet propulsion delivers continuous supersonic velocity, making the missile exceptionally hard to intercept. AI-driven terminal manoeuvring further complicates interception attempts, drastically decreasing the chances of successful enemy engagement.





The ER variant is a substantial force multiplier, reshaping the mission profile for frontline fighters. Carriage of such weapons from remote island bases—including Car Nicobar and the Andaman chain—enables flexible, unpredictable deployment.





Operationally, this extended range missile will give Indian forces the ability to engage high-value targets on land and sea from safer launch positions, enhancing deterrence through denial. The Indian Navy is expected to upgrade existing 450-km BrahMos missiles to the 800-km variant with software tweaks, and the Indian Air Force plans to modify up to 60 Su-30MKIs to carry the BrahMos-ER.





Aircraft equipped with BrahMos-ER essentially take on the functional role of strategic bombers, amplifying India’s deterrence.





BrahMos-ER completed successful range trials over the Bay of Bengal earlier this year. Next steps involve fleetwide Su-30MKI integration, rigorous operational certification, and doctrinal deployment for full combat readiness. Upon induction, it will be India’s longest-range precision-guided air-launched weapon, and a cornerstone of power projection.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







