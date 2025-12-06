



A major security operation in Odisha's Kandhmal district has resulted in the neutralisation of six Naxalites, including a top CPI (Maoist) leader, Ganesh Uike.





The encounter, which unfolded on Thursday in dense forested terrain under Chakapad police station jurisdiction, represents a significant blow to the banned outfit's operations in the state.





The Union Home Ministry confirmed the development, hailing it as a "decisive step" in the government's campaign against Left-wing extremism. In a statement posted on X, the ministry described the operation as a "significant milestone towards Naxal-free Bharat," underscoring its strategic importance.





Odisha now stands on the brink of becoming entirely free from Naxalism, according to the ministry. It reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to eradicating the menace nationwide by 31 March 2026, with this success highlighting accelerated progress in the eastern region.





Ganesh Uike, aged 69, served as the state chief of CPI (Maoist) and commanded a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore. A senior police officer involved in anti-Naxal efforts revealed that Uike, originally from Pullemala village in Telangana's Nalgonda district, operated under multiple aliases including Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru, and Rupa.





The operation targeted a group of hardened militants in a remote, challenging landscape typical of Naxal-affected areas. Security forces, likely comprising state police and central contingents, engaged the Naxalites after receiving precise intelligence on their movements.





Among the six neutralised, two were women, though their identities remain unconfirmed pending further verification. Recovery of arms and ammunition from the site is expected to provide crucial leads on the group's logistics and supply chains.





Uike's elimination disrupts the Maoist hierarchy at a senior level, as he held a position in the outfit's Central Committee. His long-standing role in coordinating attacks and recruitment across Odisha and neighbouring states amplifies the operation's impact.





This success builds on recent intensified operations in Odisha, where security forces have ramped up patrols and intelligence-sharing to compress Naxal safe havens. Kandhmal, with its rugged terrain, has long served as a transit corridor for militants fleeing Chhattisgarh.





The Home Ministry's timeline for Naxal eradication reflects a multi-pronged strategy involving fortified camps, road connectivity in remote areas, and development initiatives to wean away local support. Odisha's progress mirrors broader trends, with only a few districts now reporting active Maoist presence.





Local police sources indicated that the encounter stemmed from a tip-off about a high-value target, prompting a swift cordon-and-search deployment. No security personnel casualties were reported, pointing to improved tactical coordination and training.





Uike's Telangana roots highlight the interstate nature of Naxal networks, with cadres often shifting bases to evade pressure. His aliases suggest a history of evasion, making this intelligence-led strike particularly noteworthy.





The operation's timing coincides with the festive season, when militants sometimes exploit reduced vigilance for movement. Instead, it demonstrates sustained operational tempo by forces determined to maintain momentum.





As verification continues, authorities anticipate bounty disbursements and further interrogations of over ground workers linked to the group. This could yield dividends in pre-empting retaliatory strikes.





Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state police leadership are likely to brief on the operation's execution, emphasising community cooperation in intelligence gathering. Such successes bolster morale among forces operating in hostile terrain.





Nationally, this fits into a pattern of attrition against Maoist leadership, with over 100 top commanders eliminated in recent years. The shrinking of "Red corridors" underscores the efficacy of hybrid warfare combining kinetic action with rehabilitation.





For Odisha, nearing Naxal-free status opens avenues for tourism and infrastructure in former strongholds like Kandhmal. Yet, vigilance persists, as splinter groups may attempt resurgence.





The Union Home Ministry's resolute statement signals no let-up, with resources funnelled towards technology like drones and satellite surveillance. By March 2026, India aims to declare victory over one of its longest-running insurgencies.





Based On PTI Report







