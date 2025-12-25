



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a landmark success with the LVM3-M6 mission, dubbed 'Bahubali', on 25 December 2025, launching from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.





This mission marked the sixth operational flight of the LVM-3, India's most potent heavy-lift launch vehicle, and its third dedicated commercial endeavour.





The payload, BlueBird Block-2—a communications satellite from US firm AST SpaceMobile—weighed approximately 6,100 kg, establishing a new record as the heaviest ever deployed by an Indian launcher into Low Earth Orbit at around 520 km altitude.





Lift-off occurred at 8:55 am IST after a precise 24-hour countdown, with the 43.5-metre-tall rocket, boasting a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, propelled by two S200 solid strap-on boosters, a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25).





Satellite separation transpired nearly 15 minutes post-lift-off, at 942.52 seconds into the flight, achieving a semi-major axis of 6,898 km and an inclination of 53 degrees. This feat eclipsed prior benchmarks, including a 4,400-kg geosynchronous satellite in November and cumulative OneWeb payloads exceeding 5,700 kg.





The mission stemmed from a commercial pact between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO's commercial wing, and AST SpaceMobile, underscoring India's expanding role in global launch services.





BlueBird Block-2, featuring a vast 223-square-metre phased-array antenna—the largest for commercial communications in LEO—aims to deliver direct-to-smartphone 4G/5G connectivity worldwide, supporting voice, video, texting, and data streaming.





AST SpaceMobile envisions a constellation of such satellites, partnering with over 50 mobile operators, including Vodafone Idea in India, to bridge connectivity gaps universally.





Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, hailed the launch from Washington DC as a "milestone achievement" exemplifying ISRO's heavy-lift prowess, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat self-reliance drive, and a foundation for fresh India-US space collaborations.





He noted 2025 as a banner year for bilateral space milestones, with this deployment of AST SpaceMobile's heaviest commercial satellite into precise orbit reinforcing strategic ties beyond mere trade.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed this sentiment on X, congratulating ISRO for placing the over-6-tonne BlueBird Block-2 into orbit, terming it a testament to India's technological ascent and self-reliance under Modi's leadership.





Prime Minister Modi too commended the team, spotlighting its implications for India's enduring space ambitions.





LVM-3 now boasts nine successive successes, encompassing Chandrayaan-2 and -3, affirming its reliability as the backbone for endeavours like Gaganyaan.





Technical highlights include the strap-on boosters 26.22-metre length and 204.2-tonne solid propellant each, the core stage's 115.9 tonnes of liquid fuel, and the upper stage's 28.5 tonnes of cryogenic propellants.





ISRO eyes further enhancements, such as a C32 cryogenic stage for amplified thrust, to boost GTO payload capacity beyond 4,200 kg.





This launch not only validates indigenous heavy-lift credentials but also positions India as a pivotal player in the commercial space arena, fostering partnerships amid rising global demand for LEO constellations.





Based On ANI Report





​