



In a landmark move set to redefine India’s space capabilities, Russia has agreed to transfer 100% of the technology for its advanced RD-191M semi-cryogenic rocket engine to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





This deal, expected to be finalised during President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India, represents a significant step forward in Indo-Russian collaboration, particularly in the defence and space sectors.





The RD-191M engine is a sophisticated piece of engineering built around a semi-cryogenic cycle. Unlike fully cryogenic engines that rely on liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, the RD-191M uses refined Kerosene (RP-1) as fuel along with liquid oxygen as the oxidiser. This combination offers substantial power with relatively simpler handling and storage requirements, a factor that enhances reliability and cost efficiency.





With an impressive thrust of approximately 192 tons, the RD-191M ranks among the most powerful single-chamber semi-cryogenic engines.





Russia currently deploys this engine family in its Angara series rockets, underscoring its operational maturity and proven performance in heavy-lift applications.





For ISRO, the import and domestic production of this engine is more than just a technology upgrade; it promises to redefine the nation’s rocket-lifting capacity.





The present heavy-lift vehicle, the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), capable of placing a payload of roughly 4.2 tons into Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO), will see a significant boost.





The integration of the RD-191M engine could push this payload capacity to nearly 7 tons, marking an increase of up to 3 tons per launch. This enhancement will greatly expand ISRO’s ability to deploy larger communication satellites and undertake more ambitious interplanetary missions.





One of the critical benefits of this deal is its alignment with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. By acquiring full technology transfer rights, India will not only assimilate the design and manufacturing capabilities but also develop indigenous production facilities dedicated to semi-cryogenic engines.





Companies such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), in cooperation with ISRO, are expected to host these new manufacturing lines, heralding a new era of self-sufficiency in rocket engine production.









Becoming proficient in semi-cryogenic propulsion will elevate India’s stature among global space-faring nations. Currently, only a handful of countries—including the United States, Russia, and China—possess the technology and infrastructure to design and produce semi-cryogenic engines.





This capability is crucial for supporting heavy launch vehicles and space missions extending beyond Earth orbit, such as the Chandrayaan lunar expeditions and the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.





The timing of this transfer is also significant in a broader strategic context. ISRO aims to integrate these engines into its rockets within the next five years, targeting a fully operational semi-cryogenic engine by 2030. This timeline aligns with India’s ambitions for Gaganyaan, which will require reliable, powerful launch systems to safely send human crews into space and back.





Moreover, with domestic production ramping up, India could emerge as a competitive player in the global commercial space launch market. Enhanced payload capacity combined with greater cost control and technology ownership will likely enable India to offer attractive launch services to other countries, bringing substantial economic returns.





This technology handover also strengthens the longstanding strategic partnership between India and Russia, highlighting not only defence cooperation but also collaboration in peaceful uses of outer space. While negotiations are still underway, both nations appear committed to deepening their cooperation, which could extend beyond this deal into joint future space programmes.





The acquisition and indigenous production of the RD-191M semi-cryogenic engine will mark a turning point for India’s space program. The substantial boost in payload capacity will facilitate the launch of heavier satellites and more complex missions, catalysing advancements in communication, navigation, earth observation, and interplanetary exploration.





At the same time, the realisation of domestic manufacturing capabilities will fulfil India's strategic aim of technological self-reliance and elevate its presence on the global space stage.





Finally, the RD-191 series of engines is regarded as one of the greatest rocket engines ever made.





Based On Zee News Report







