A Chinese supplied ballistic missile system of Pak army





New satellite imagery analysis reveals significant expansion of Pakistan’s nuclear missile storage infrastructure in the Kirthar mountain range near Qambar, Sindh. This strategic development suggests Pakistan is enhancing the safety and survivability of its nuclear arsenal through extensive underground construction, reported OSINT X handle





These developments follow India's Operation Sindoor airstrikes in May 2025, which targeted Pakistani airbases and sites near suspected nuclear hubs like Kirana Hills.





Operation Sindoor launched on 6-7 May 2025 as retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attacks, involving Indian Air Force precision strikes on nine Pakistani airbases, including Mushaf in Sargodha and Nur Khan in Rawalpindi.​

OSINT analyses claim strikes hit Kirana Hills, a suspected nuclear warhead storage site, with satellite imagery showing impact craters and runway damage at nearby bases.​

Indian military denied direct nuclear site hits, but experts interpret the actions as a strategic warning to neutralise Pakistan's nuclear command amid escalation fears.​​





The imagery shows an increased number of tunnel entrances, implying the creation of deeper and more complex subterranean facilities.





Several newly identified tunnel access points indicate the possibility of expanded missile storage capacity well below the surface. These tunnels are likely designed to accommodate a broader range of weapon systems, possibly allowing for greater mobility and concealment against satellite and aerial surveillance. The scale and pattern of tunnel entrances reflect sophisticated engineering aimed at enhancing nuclear deterrence posture.





Along with the tunnel expansion, fresh security checkpoints have become visible around the facility perimeter. These checkpoints appear to be manned or fortified with surveillance equipment, highlighting a tightening of security measures.





The perimeter itself shows upgraded fortifications, possibly constructed to withstand conventional and tactical strikes, safeguarding the critical assets within.





Analysts examining the satellite images also noted structural features consistent with silo-style launch pads or hardened shelters typical of missile storage complexes. These installations are likely designed to facilitate rapid deployment of missiles while providing significant protection against pre-emptive strikes. Their presence underscores Pakistan's efforts to modernise and harden its strategic missile facilities.





The developments at the Kirthar range are consistent with a broader strategic emphasis by Pakistan on reinforcing its nuclear triad capabilities. Upgrading these underground sites not only enhances survivability but also signals a commitment to maintaining credible deterrence amid evolving regional security dynamics. These moves could also be perceived as a counterbalance to developments in India’s missile and strategic infrastructure.





As further high-resolution imagery becomes available, analysts expect more refined assessments of the scale and sophistication of these upgrades. Detailed analysis will clarify the types of missile systems potentially accommodated and the operational readiness of these sites.





In the meantime, the visible expansion and fortification represent a clear indication of ongoing strategic prioritisation by Pakistan in its nuclear force posture.





This expansion in Sindh’s Kirthar mountains marks a notable shift in Pakistan’s approach to nuclear security, integrating deeper underground storage with robust physical protection measures. It reflects a strategic calculation to mitigate emerging threats and ensure a credible second-strike capability, which will likely impact the strategic balance in South Asia.





Based On OSINT Report







