



Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Indian Air Force (IAF), has undertaken an official visit to Egypt at the invitation of Air Vice-Marshal Amr Abdel Rahman Saqr, Commander of the Egyptian Air Force (EAF).





This trip aims to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the IAF and EAF, reflecting India's growing emphasis on defence partnerships in the Middle East and North Africa.





The visit underscores the deepening strategic ties between India and Egypt, both nations sharing interests in regional security, counter-terrorism, and military interoperability. Amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Mediterranean and Red Sea regions, such high-level engagements signal mutual commitments to enhanced operational synergy.





On the first day of his itinerary, Air Chief Marshal Singh received a comprehensive briefing on Egyptian Air Force operations. He subsequently visited Berighat Air Base, where he engaged in detailed staff talks with EAF counterparts. The day concluded with a solemn homage at the Heliopolis War Memorial, honouring fallen servicemen.





These activities provided a platform for exchanging insights on operational doctrines, training methodologies, and technological advancements. Berighat Air Base, a key installation, likely offered glimpses into Egypt's air defence architecture, including its fleet of modern fighters and support assets.





Transitioning to the second day, the CAS proceeded to Cairo West Air Base, a pivotal hub for EAF fighter operations. The programme featured in-depth briefings at the Fighter Weapons School, highlighting tactical training regimens and weapons employment strategies.





Interactions at the simulator complex and operations room allowed for hands-on appreciation of EAF's simulation capabilities and real-time command structures. Air Chief Marshal Singh also inspected maintenance workshops, gaining perspectives on sustainment practices for combat aircraft.





A static display of aircraft rounded off the base visit, showcasing Egypt's operational inventory, which includes platforms like the Rafale and MiG-29 alongside indigenous upgrades. This segment facilitated discussions on potential areas for joint exercises or technology sharing.





Later, the CAS interacted with His Excellency Suresh K. Reddy, India's Ambassador to Egypt, at India House in Cairo. This diplomatic rendezvous reinforced the synergy between military and civilian channels in advancing bilateral relations.





The timing of the visit aligns with recent high-level diplomacy. On 13 December, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty, on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE, further cementing political momentum.





Such multifaceted engagements build on historical ties, including Egypt's role in India's non-aligned movement era and contemporary collaborations in defence manufacturing and maritime security. The IAF-EAF partnership could extend to joint air exercises, intelligence sharing, and co-development of unmanned systems.





In the broader context, Egypt's strategic location astride the Suez Canal enhances its value as a partner for India's Indo-Pacific outreach. Air Chief Marshal Singh's visit thus positions the IAF to leverage EAF expertise in desert warfare and expeditionary operations.





The Indian Air Force shared these updates via an official post on X, emphasising the visit's role in fortifying IAF-EAF bonds. As reported by ANI from New Delhi on 25 December, this development marks a proactive step in India's defence diplomacy calendar.





Looking ahead, outcomes from the staff talks may pave the way for formal agreements on training exchanges or interoperability protocols, bolstering both forces' readiness against shared threats. This visit exemplifies the IAF's global outreach under Air Chief Marshal Singh's leadership.





Based On ANI Report







