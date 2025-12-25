



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor held talks with India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's residence in Florida, on 25 December 2025.





This marked Kwatra's first visit to the Palm Beach estate, where the envoys discussed strengthening trade ties and priorities for the bilateral partnership amid ongoing negotiations. Gor described the meeting as a pleasure on X, later extending Christmas and New Year greetings after also meeting President Trump.





The discussions align with accelerating India-US trade talks, as negotiators aim to finalise a deal against the backdrop of US tariffs on Indian imports.





India had submitted its final proposal last month, with sources indicating political-level resolutions for remaining differences; bilateral trade currently stands at around USD 191 billion, targeting USD 500 billion by 2030.





Earlier rounds of talks, including six formal sessions, focused on a framework deal addressing tariffs alongside a comprehensive agreement, directed by leaders in February.





US negotiators were slated to visit Delhi soon after, though not as a formal round, building on commitments like boosting trade to USD 100 billion with other partners by 2030.





Meanwhile, the US Embassy in New Delhi announced closures from 24 to 26 December 2025, in line with President Trump's executive order shutting federal executive departments on those dates.





Signed on 18 December, the order excused employees from duty on the day before and after Christmas, excluding essential services, to honour the holiday season. In a related festive address that day, Trump announced a 'warrior dividend' for over 1.45 million military service members, providing each with a tax-free USD 1,776 bonus before Christmas.





The amount nods to America's founding year of 1776; payments, totalling about USD 2.6 billion, draw from a recent spending law and possibly tariff revenues. Framed as gratitude for service and marking 250 years of US military defence, the one-time housing allowance supplement ensures tax exemption.





These developments underscore robust diplomatic engagement between India and the US during the holidays, blending strategic economic talks with domestic US policy gestures.





Based On ANI Report

