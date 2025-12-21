



In the midst of escalating protests gripping Dhaka, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has directly assured his Indian counterpart that all Indian assets within Bangladesh remain secure.





This communication underscores a robust channel between the two nations' military leaderships, aimed at preserving stability amid the unrest.





The assurance comes at a critical juncture, as anti-government demonstrations have intensified across Bangladesh, drawing thousands into the streets and challenging the authority of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's administration. Reports indicate clashes between protesters and security forces, with demands for political reform fuelling the volatility.





General Waker-Uz-Zaman's pledge highlights Dhaka's commitment to safeguarding Indian interests, including diplomatic missions, business investments, and expatriate communities. Indian High Commission personnel in Dhaka have been in touch with local authorities, confirming no immediate threats to their safety.





This direct military dialogue reflects longstanding bilateral ties, particularly in defence and border security cooperation. India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-kilometre border, making mutual assurances vital for regional calm, especially given past episodes of unrest spilling over.





The Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, received the update during high-level talks, signalling proactive coordination. Sources familiar with the exchange emphasise that both sides are monitoring the situation closely to prevent any escalation affecting cross-border dynamics.





Bangladesh's protests, initially sparked by quotas in government jobs, have evolved into broader calls for democratic change. Violence has resulted in casualties, prompting curfews and internet shutdowns in parts of the capital, yet the army's role remains pivotal in maintaining order.





India's strategic interests in Bangladesh are multifaceted, encompassing trade, energy transit via pipelines, and counter-terrorism efforts. Key Indian assets include the Eastern Regional Office of the High Commission, cultural centres, and private sector ventures in garments and pharmaceuticals.





General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who assumed command in June 2024, has positioned the Bangladesh Army as a stabilising force. His reassurance to India aligns with Dhaka's efforts to project reliability to neighbours amid internal turmoil.





From New Delhi's perspective, this development alleviates concerns over potential disruptions to connectivity projects like the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline and Maitri Setu bridge. Indian officials have urged restraint from all parties while offering humanitarian support if needed.





The communication also occurs against the backdrop of trilateral dynamics involving China, whose influence in Bangladesh has grown through infrastructure deals. India views such military reassurances as essential to counterbalance external pressures.





Eyewitness accounts from Dhaka describe armoured vehicles patrolling streets and protesters hurling stones at enforcers. Despite the chaos, no incidents targeting Indian facilities have been reported, validating General Waker-Uz-Zaman's statement.





India's Ministry of External Affairs has issued travel advisories for its citizens in Bangladesh, advising them to stay indoors and avoid protest areas. Over 10,000 Indians reside there, primarily in education and business sectors.





Historically, India-Bangladesh military ties have deepened through joint exercises like 'Sampriti' and intelligence sharing. This episode reinforces those bonds, with both armies committed to joint border management committees.





As protests persist, the army's assurance serves as a diplomatic lifeline for India, ensuring continuity in economic engagements worth billions annually. Bangladesh exports ready-made garments to India, while India supplies essentials like rice and onions.





General Dwivedi, in response, reiterated India's support for a peaceful resolution, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on neighbourhood stability under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.





The situation remains fluid, with international observers watching for signs of further military involvement. Yet, the direct army chief-level dialogue exemplifies pragmatic South Asian diplomacy amid crisis.





Should the unrest subside, it could pave the way for resumed high-level visits, including potential talks on defence co-production and river water-sharing treaties.





General Waker-Uz-Zaman's assurance not only secures Indian assets but also fortifies bilateral trust, proving resilient even as Dhaka's streets burn.





Based On CNN-News18 Report







