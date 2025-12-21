



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a compelling address at the 22nd Convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune on 20 December 2025, underscoring profound shifts in the global economic and political landscape.





He asserted that the international pecking order has undergone a very significant transformation, with India emerging as a dynamic force amid widespread stagnation in developed economies.





Jaishankar highlighted the end of the decolonisation era, which has restored sovereign control over national destinies to independent states. In this new paradigm, he emphasised, the quality of choices and the wisdom of policy serve as the principal differentiators between success and failure on the world stage.





The cumulative impact of these developments, he explained, has reshaped both economic and political hierarchies. India's ascent stands in stark contrast to the challenges faced by many Western nations, which grapple with demographic decline and eroded competitiveness.





A key theme of his speech was India's burgeoning human capital advantage. As developed economies confront ageing populations and labour shortages, India has surged ahead with a growing pool of trained professionals, positioning itself as the engine of a global workforce.





This imbalance has ushered in an era of unprecedented cross-border mobility, driven by the immutable logic of supply and demand. Jaishankar noted that such mobility demands astute governance to safeguard welfare, particularly in conflict zones, and to navigate the associated political complexities.





The Indian government, he affirmed, remains committed to protecting its citizens abroad, reflecting a proactive approach to these emerging responsibilities. This focus underscores the broader imperative for nations to adapt policies to the realities of global labour dynamics.





Reflecting on the post-colonial period, Jaishankar offered a balanced yet candid evaluation of economic trajectories. China, he acknowledged, has reaped the greatest gains during this time, leveraging its strategic decisions to propel extraordinary growth.





India, however, has performed admirably, particularly since the economic reforms of the 1990s and with even greater momentum over the past decade. This progress stems not from happenstance but from deliberate leadership and sound governance.





In pointed contrast, Jaishankar critiqued the Western economic model, attributing its decline to deliberate policy choices. Western elites, he observed, opted to offshore production in pursuit of profit maximisation, a decision that has progressively undermined their competitiveness.





This erosion has been exacerbated by lifestyle choices and structural rigidities, fostering a pervasive sense of stagnation across much of the Western world. Increasingly, this sentiment carries political weight, manifesting in debates over identity, economy, and global influence.





Jaishankar framed the contemporary global order as one of natural competition, where nations must continually refine their strategies to thrive. For India, this competition aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat—a developed nation that not only participates in but actively shapes the international architecture.





Addressing the graduating class directly, he urged them to embrace their role in this transformative journey. National advancement, he stressed, arises from consistent leadership rather than serendipity, with India's economic and social evolution bearing testimony to this truth.





The Minister's remarks resonate deeply amid ongoing geopolitical flux, including tensions in regions where Indian expatriates require protection. They also align with India's strategic pivot towards self-reliance, indigenisation, and enhanced global partnerships.





In the context of India's defence and aerospace ambitions—areas of keen national focus—Jaishankar's emphasis on human resources gains added salience. A skilled workforce underpins advancements in indigenous technologies, from missile systems to fighter jets, bolstering India's strategic autonomy.





His speech thus serves as both a diagnosis of global shifts and a clarion call for the youth to contribute to India's ascent. By highlighting policy wisdom over inherited privilege, Jaishankar reinforces the narrative of a resurgent India navigating a multipolar world with confidence and purpose.





