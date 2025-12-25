



Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has returned from nearly 17 years of exile in London, marking a pivotal moment ahead of the February elections.





His homecoming on 25 December 2025 electrified hundreds of thousands of supporters who lined the streets of Dhaka, waving party flags and chanting slogans in a grand display of enthusiasm.





Rahman, aged 60 and son of the ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, stepped onto Bangladeshi soil at Dhaka's airport under tight security. In a poignant symbolic gesture, he removed his shoes, picked up a handful of earth, and stood beside the driver's seat in a bus leading a massive convoy to the reception venue, smiling and waving to the surging crowds.





Addressing the jubilant gathering, Rahman opened with "Beloved Bangladesh" and vowed to unite citizens of all faiths—Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians—from the hills and plains. He pledged to build a secure, inclusive nation with a strong democratic and economic foundation, repeatedly calling for peace in the country.





This return energises the BNP, which polls suggest is poised to secure the largest number of seats in the 12 February vote. A recent survey by the U.S.-based International Republican Institute indicates strong support for the party, with the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami also emerging as a contender in the shifting political landscape.





Rahman's path had been blocked by multiple criminal convictions in absentia, including money laundering and an alleged plot to assassinate former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. These rulings were overturned following Hasina's ouster last year in a student-led uprising, clearing all legal hurdles for his repatriation.





The political backdrop has transformed dramatically since Hasina's removal, ending an era of alternating power between her Awami League and the BNP under Khaleda Zia. Hasina's party now faces a ban from contesting the polls, prompting threats of a mass voter boycott and fears of unrest that could derail the process.





Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation of nearly 175 million, navigates this sensitive election under an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Authorities have promised a free and peaceful vote to restore stability after two years of turmoil, yet challenges persist.





Recent attacks on media outlets and sporadic violence, including the killing of a youth leader, have heightened concerns over the polls' conduct. Editors have warned of a fight for survival amid mob violence targeting journalists, while tightened security measures underscore the fragile transition.





Rahman's homecoming carries personal weight, as he plans to visit his seriously ill mother Khaleda immediately after the reception. Having led the BNP as acting chairman since 2018 from exile, he emerges as the frontrunner for prime minister, positioning the party to capitalise on public discontent with the old order.





Supporters view his return as a beacon for democratic renewal, with placards and banners hailing him during the rally. Dressed in a light grey checkered blazer over a white shirt, Rahman embodied resolve, urging collective cooperation to realise his vision of a mother’s dreamed Bangladesh—safe, prosperous, and united.





As the election approaches, Rahman's pledges for inclusivity and peace resonate amid fears of disruption from barred opposition forces. The BNP's momentum, bolstered by his presence, could define whether Bangladesh achieves the stability it craves or descends further into uncertainty.





This development draws international attention to South Asia's volatile politics, with implications for regional stability and India's neighbourhood dynamics. Observers watch closely as Rahman seeks to translate rally fervour into electoral triumph.





