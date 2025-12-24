



India is placing a substantial wager on the TEJAS MK-1A, with an order for nearly 200 jets poised to bolster the Indian Air Force's capabilities. This indigenous light combat aircraft promises agility, cost-efficiency, and operational prowess, particularly in scenarios against adversaries like Pakistan and China, reported Zee News.





As the IAF grapples with squadron shortages, the TEJAS MK-1A emerges as a pragmatic cornerstone of India's evolving defence strategy.





The Indian Air Force currently operates just 30 fighter squadrons, far short of the 42 required for robust defence. Each squadron consists of 18 aircraft, and with several ageing units nearing retirement, the shortfall threatens operational readiness.





To counter this, India has contracted Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighters, plus trainer variants, aiming for an annual production rate of 24 units once the program matures.





Classified as a 4+ generation light fighter, the TEJAS MK-1A prioritises manoeuvrability and ease of maintenance over the brute force of fifth-generation platforms like the F-35, Rafale, Su-57, or China's J-35. Its lightweight design suits rapid deployment and sustained operations, making it an ideal fit for India's resource-constrained environment.





Operational costs represent a standout advantage. A typical 45-minute sortie demands only 1,200-1,400 kg of fuel, equating to roughly £3,200-£6,400 per flight hour. In stark contrast, Rafale missions run £12,800-£25,000 per hour, while F-35 sorties exceed £28,000-£34,000. This affordability positions the TEJAS as the 'Alto' of fighters—efficient, reliable, and unpretentious.





Over a full lifecycle, an F-35 incurs costs of £16-£36 million, encompassing maintenance, armaments, and flight hours. The TEJAS MK-1A, by comparison, demands six to eight times less, freeing up funds for broader defence investments. Experts hail this as a shrewd balance of fiscal prudence and tactical utility.





Geography plays a pivotal role in validating the TEJAS's selection. Along the India-Pakistan frontier, key targets such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad lie within 160-320 km. The jet's combat radius and agility excel in these short-to-medium ranges, enabling swift strikes and air superiority without the logistical burdens of heavier aircraft.





This operational niche allows India to safeguard vital border sectors economically, preserving budgets for advanced systems elsewhere. The TEJAS's low maintenance footprint further enhances its appeal, ensuring high sortie rates even in austere forward bases near the Line of Control.





The China front presents a starker test, with its high-altitude plateaus and expansive theatre demanding greater endurance. Here, the TEJAS MK-1A's lighter profile proves less optimal for prolonged, long-range engagements over the Himalayas. India's response is a layered fleet strategy, integrating the TEJAS with complementary platforms.





Complementing the MK1A are the developmental TEJAS MK-2 and Maritime Strike Aircraft (MKA) programs, alongside proven heavyweights like the Rafale and Sukhoi-30MKI. This mix delivers versatility: light jets for rapid tactical response, mediums for extended patrols, and heavies for deep strikes.





Against Pakistan, the TEJAS MK-1A shines in beyond-visual-range combat and close air support. Armed with Astra beyond-visual-range missiles, Derby ER, and precision-guided munitions, it matches or exceeds the JF-17 Thunder in dogfights, bolstered by superior Indian avionics and electronic warfare suites. Its single GE F404-IN20 engine delivers thrust-to-weight ratios favouring agility in turning battles.





Pakistan's air force relies heavily on F-16s and JF-17s, numbering around 400 combatants, but spread thin across diverse threats. The influx of 200 TEJAS units could swell IAF light fighter strength to over 300, tipping numerical and qualitative edges in western theatre skirmishes. Simulations suggest TEJAS outperforming JF-17s in merge ratios, thanks to advanced AESA radar integration in later batches.





Versus China, direct match ups favour PLA jets like the J-10C and J-20 in raw kinematics, especially at altitude. Yet the TEJAS MK-1A bolsters numbers in eastern commands, enabling swarm tactics and attrition warfare. Paired with S-400 defences and Rafales, it disrupts PLAAF incursions, forcing resource dilution across the 3,500 km LAC.





India's self-reliance push underpins the program. HAL's Nashik and Bangalore facilities ramp up, with private sector infusion via GE F414 engine deals for MK-2. Delivery timelines target 2028-2035, addressing retirement of MiG-21s and Mirage-2000s. Delays aside, final operational clearance and 70% indigenous content underscore maturity.





Critics note sensor fusion lags behind gen-5 peers, but upgrades like Uttam AESA radar and unified electronic warfare suite close gaps. Network-centric warfare integration via IAF's IACCS elevates the TEJAS, linking it to AWACS and ground sensors for superior battlespace awareness.





Economically, the contract sustains 5,00,000 jobs and spurs tech transfer. Export potential beckons, with interest from Argentina and Philippines, burnishing India's defence manufacturing credentials amid 'Make in India'.





In essence, the TEJAS MK-1A embodies calculated realism—not a silver bullet, but a force multiplier. By flooding squadrons with affordable, potent jets, India fortifies its flanks against Pakistan while buying time for gen-5 pursuits like AMCA. This pragmatic fleet architecture readies the IAF for hybrid threats in a tense neighbourhood.





Based On Zee News Report







