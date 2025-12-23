



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is scheduled to convene on 26 December 2025 to deliberate on a fresh round of Emergency Procurement (EP) for India's armed forces.





This meeting assumes heightened significance amid ongoing operational demands, including those stemming from Operation Sindoor, a recent counter-terrorism operation in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. EP powers enable swift acquisition of critical weaponry in limited quantities, bypassing protracted procedures to address urgent gaps.





Missiles dominate the agenda, with the Indian Navy prioritising over 700 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MR-SAM). Jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, these are manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).





Capable of engaging aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles at ranges up to 70 km, MR-SAM systems have been integrated into major naval platforms like INS Vikrant and Visakhapatnam-class destroyers for nearly a decade.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) seeks over 600 Astra Mk-2 beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles, enhancing long-range strike capabilities to approximately 200 km. This indigenous DRDO project, featuring a dual-pulse rocket motor for superior terminal-phase performance, counters threats like China's PL-15 and Pakistan's PL-15E.





Operation Sindoor validated the Astra MK-1's efficacy, spurring demand for the upgraded variant to equip Su-30MKI and TEJAS fighters, thereby advancing self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





Although not a missile, the Israeli SPICE-2000 precision-guided munition features prominently, with the IAF eyeing over 300 units post its proven role in the 2019 Balakot strikes and Operation Sindoor.





These smart bombs, deployable from Mirage-2000 and other platforms, excel against hardened targets through electro-optical guidance. Their rapid replenishment underscores the need for standoff precision in high-intensity scenarios.





The Indian Army requires over two dozen Low-Level Light Weight Radars (LLLWR) to bolster air defence surveillance. Developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), these complement existing 3D Aslesha and 2D Bharani systems within the Akashteer automated control network, which excelled during Operation Sindoor's four-day engagements. LLLWR variants detect micro-drones with radar cross-sections as low as 0.001 square metres, tracking over 100 targets simultaneously for integration with command posts up to 20 km away.





EP mechanisms, extended beyond the 19 November 2025 deadline for prior rounds, cap individual procurements at around ₹300 crore to expedite delivery of missiles, radars, and munitions.





Chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the DAC includes the Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs, Defence Secretary, and DRDO chief. Approvals could unlock additional funding, regularising deviations flagged in recent CAG audits where 72 per cent of contracts faced delays.





These procurements align with India's strategic imperatives, fortifying tri-service capabilities against aerial threats from adversarial neighbours. Indigenous content in MR-SAM, Astra Mk-2, and radars—produced by BDL and BEL—generates substantial employment, including 350,000 man days per major contract. The DAC's decisions on 26 December will thus propel defence indigenisation while replenishing stocks depleted in recent operations.





