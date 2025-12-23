Open-source illustrative photo





The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), under the Ministry of Defence, has launched a targeted recruitment drive to bolster its workforce for accelerating key indigenous fighter programs.





Announced via notification on 19 December 2025 (Reference No. ADA: ADV-136:2025), this initiative focuses on program-based hiring to support the transition of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-2 into prototype realisation and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) into full-scale development.





This hiring push arrives at a pivotal moment for India's aerospace ambitions, as both projects demand enhanced administrative and technical capabilities amid surging operational demands. The TEJAS MK-2, a 4.5-generation Medium Weight Fighter designed to succeed ageing fleets like the Mirage-2000 and Jaguar, is advancing towards physical prototype assembly powered by the GE F414 engine and enhanced by canards for superior manoeuvrability.





Meanwhile, the AMCA program, cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security earlier in 2025, progresses with stealth features, internal weapon bays, and supercruise potential, necessitating coordinated efforts across public and private sectors.





New personnel will handle critical tasks such as documentation, supply chain management, testing protocols, and progression from Preliminary Design Review to Critical Design Review stages.





Positions on offer include Project Admin Assistant, Project Senior Admin Assistant, Project Admin Officer, Project Technical Assistant, and Project Senior Technical Assistant, all on fixed-tenure contracts. Contracts commence with a five-year term, extendable based on performance and project needs, targeting candidates aged 35 to 50 with 3 to 10 years of relevant experience.





Remuneration ranges from approximately ₹35,000 to ₹60,000 monthly, aligning with standards for such contractual roles in defence research institutions. Applications will open via ADA's official website around 29 December 2025 at 1000 hours, urging professionals to monitor updates closely.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) complements ADA's efforts, with TEJAS MK-2 prototype manufacturing over 60% complete as of early 2025, including integrated centre fuselage and wings at its Bangalore facility.





Rollout is slated for November–December 2025, followed by ground tests through March 2026, paving the way for a first flight in Q1 2026 (April–July), a minor shift from prior Q4 2025 targets due to avionics integration complexities.





This timeline reflects CCS approval of ₹10,000 crore in 2022 for prototypes, boosting indigenisation from 65% to 82% initially, and over 90% with future engine localisation. HAL's low-key rollout prioritises technical validation over ceremonies, leveraging TEJAS MK-1 supplier networks for efficiency.





The recruitment underscores a strategic pivot towards professionalising project management at ADA, allowing core scientists to prioritise engineering challenges like certification and systems integration.





By injecting experienced support staff, the agency aims to mitigate delays historically plaguing indigenous programs amid rising geopolitical pressures on Indian Air Force squadrons.





India's defence self-reliance gains momentum through such measures, with TEJAS MK-2 incorporating six made-in-India technologies for enhanced combat edge. As 2026 approaches, these developments signal tangible milestones in air power modernisation, countering squadron depletion risks if timelines slip.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







