



Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India in December 2025 is a significant diplomatic event aimed at reinforcing the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two nations.





Upon his arrival in New Delhi on Thursday evening, Putin will attend a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting the close personal rapport between the leaders.





This private meeting is a continuation of a tradition, as Modi was also hosted by Putin for a private dinner during the Indian premier’s visit to Russia the previous year.





The official engagements begin on Friday with Putin paying homage at Rajghat and receiving a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Following these formalities, the leaders will hold summit-level talks at Hyderabad House, during which they will discuss strengthening bilateral ties in defence, trade, energy, and economic cooperation.





The talks are expected to focus on signing multiple bilateral agreements, including a program for the development of strategic areas of Russian-Indian economic cooperation until 2030, aiming to push bilateral trade towards a target of $100 billion by 2030.





In addition to the summit, Putin will launch the Russian state-run RT TV channel’s India channel, marking the broadcaster’s expansion into the Indian media space. This media cooperation move is likely to serve as a platform to deepen cultural and informational exchange between the two countries.





Following the launch and business forum engagements, President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in honour of Putin, highlighting the high-profile nature of the visit.





The summit will also address strategic areas such as boosting defence ties with potential emphasis on deals like the S-500 missile system and exploring cooperation in civilian nuclear energy with small modular reactors.





Both sides intend to reinforce their geopolitical partnership and strategic autonomy amidst shifting global alignments, while taking a joint stance on global security and regional issues, including seeking a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





Putin’s visit marks a continuation of a pattern of frequent high-level contacts between Modi and him in 2024 and 2025, underscoring the durability of their partnership in face of global geopolitical changes.





The visit lasts nearly 28 hours, with Putin scheduled to leave India late on Friday night after a packed schedule of diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges designed to deepen India-Russia ties in a balanced and mutually beneficial manner.​





