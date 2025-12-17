



Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali personally drove Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the airport on Wednesday, bidding him a warm farewell as he departed for Muscat, the final stop of his three-nation tour that commenced in Jordan.





This gesture capped a landmark visit to Ethiopia, where Prime Minister Modi received an exceptional reception, including the longest standing ovation in the Ethiopian Parliament following his address.





Lawmakers erupted in applause more than 50 times during the Prime Minister's speech, underscoring the profound resonance of his words.





In his address, Prime Minister Modi extended greetings of friendship and goodwill from the people of India to Ethiopian lawmakers, describing it as a privilege to speak to the Parliament and, through it, to the Ethiopian people—including farmers, entrepreneurs, women, and youth shaping the nation's future.





He expressed deep gratitude to the Ethiopian people and government for bestowing upon him the country's highest civilian honour, the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.





Prime Minister Modi highlighted his satisfaction that the age-old ties between India and Ethiopia have now been elevated to a Strategic Partnership during the visit.





Recalling the deep civilizational links between the two nations, he noted that both combine ancient wisdom with modern ambition, pointing out that India's national song "Vande Mataram" and the Ethiopian national anthem both refer to the land as mother, reflecting shared values.





The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who fought alongside Ethiopians during the 1941 liberation struggle, describing it as an honour to visit the Adwa Victory Monument.





According to a detailed press statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to forging a stronger partnership with Ethiopia, acknowledging the historical role of Indian teachers and businesses in the country's development.





He shared India's experiences in digital public infrastructure, food processing, and innovation, expressing readiness to provide continued development support aligned with Ethiopia's priorities.





Emphasising India's philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"—the world is one family—Prime Minister Modi recalled it as a privilege for India to have supplied vaccines to Ethiopia during the COVID-19 pandemic.





As nations of the Global South, he stressed that India and Ethiopia must stand together to amplify the voices of developing countries, thanking Ethiopia for its solidarity in the global fight against terrorism.





Highlighting Addis Ababa's role as the headquarters of the African Union, the Prime Minister noted India's honour in welcoming the African Union as a permanent G20 member during its presidency.





Over the past 11 years, India-Africa ties have deepened significantly, with more than 100 high-level visits exchanged between Heads of State and Government.





Prime Minister Modi also recalled his proposal at the Johannesburg G20 Summit to launch the Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, aimed at training one million trainers across the continent.





This visit not only strengthens bilateral relations but also reinforces India's strategic engagement with Africa amid evolving global dynamics.





Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Muscat shortly, marking the conclusion of his impactful three-nation tour.





Based On ANI Report







