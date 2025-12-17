



India is poised to achieve a rare global milestone by 2027, undertaking parallel human missions in outer space and the deep sea, as announced by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. Speaking at a media conclave on 16 December 2025, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, outlined this ambitious roadmap.





Dr Singh emphasised that India's scientific endeavours are guided by confidence, capability, and clarity of purpose in pursuit of Viksit Bharat@2047. As the nation nears the centenary of Independence in 2047, global observers will scrutinise not only its achievements but also the values, systems, and pathways underpinning its progress.





He highlighted India's enduring democracy, constitutional robustness, and civilisational continuity as foundational strengths propelling future growth. These elements underpin the nation's forward trajectory in science and exploration.





The Minister drew attention to India's expanding frontiers beyond traditional domains into underexplored realms like space and deep ocean research. This shift marks a decisive advancement in the country's scientific portfolio.





Under the Deep Ocean Mission, India plans a manned dive to 500 metres as early as 2026. This mission will utilise the indigenous submersible MATSYA, paving the way for deeper explorations.





By 2027, India aims to reach depths of 6,000 metres, unlocking the potential of its vast 11,000-kilometre coastline. Rich in critical minerals, fisheries, medicinal resources, and biodiversity, these marine assets have long remained underutilised.





Dr Singh noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly underscored deep ocean exploration in Independence Day addresses, elevating it to a national priority. The Mission positions India as a key player in the global blue economy.





The year 2027 will stand out as India conducts human space missions alongside deep-sea explorations—a feat achieved by only a handful of nations. This dual endeavour symbolises India's scientific maturity and integrated approach to complex challenges.





In the space domain, reforms over the past decade have transformed India from a regulated player to a confident space-faring nation. The sector's opening to private participation has spurred hundreds of startups and entrepreneurs.





India's space economy is projected to expand multifold, contributing significantly to national growth and international collaboration. This ecosystem reflects a vibrant, innovative landscape.





Dr Singh linked these advancements to PM Modi's vision of ‘Virasat se Vikas’, blending heritage with development. India's model leverages natural assets like the Himalayas, oceans, traditional knowledge, and biodiversity for sustainable, inclusive progress.





The Deep Ocean Mission exemplifies this philosophy, converting legacy marine resources into value-added opportunities. It balances technological innovation with ethical and societal responsibilities.





India is no longer merely following global trends but charting pathways for others, Dr Singh asserted. From space science and biotechnology to deep-sea research, the nation leads in integrated innovation.





Concluding his remarks, the Minister stated that India's journey to 2047 will be defined by the confidence to explore the unknown, the courage to reform, and the capacity for global contributions. These missions—on land, in ocean depths, and in space—serve humanity at large.





This announcement from PIB Delhi underscores India's strategic pivot towards concurrent frontiers of exploration, reinforcing its stature in global science and technology.





