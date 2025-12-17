



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Oman, marking the final leg of his intensive four-day tour encompassing three nations.





This visit follows his engagements in Jordan and Ethiopia, underscoring India's proactive diplomacy across diverse regions. Landing in Muscat on Wednesday, the trip highlights deepening bilateral ties amid global geopolitical shifts.





Earlier that day, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali extended a rare gesture of camaraderie by personally driving PM Modi to the airport for his departure to Oman. Abiy later shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing hopes for future meetings and reaffirming the enduring historical, cultural, and diplomatic bonds between India and Ethiopia. This personal touch symbolised the warmth of their interactions.





PM Modi's Oman visit comes at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, with discussions anticipated on bolstering the strategic partnership. The agenda emphasises expansion in commercial and economic domains, reflecting mutual interests in trade and investment. This engagement aligns with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, building on Sultan Haitham's state visit to India in December 2023.





During his stay, PM Modi is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in Oman, fostering community connections. This marks his second visit to the Gulf nation, a testament to sustained high-level exchanges. The Ministry of External Affairs has outlined the visit as a platform to review bilateral ties comprehensively.





Key areas for review include trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture, and culture. Leaders will also exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual concern, potentially addressing maritime security and energy cooperation given Oman's strategic location. Such dialogues reinforce India's outreach in the Gulf amid evolving regional dynamics.





Shifting focus to Ethiopia, PM Modi's landmark visit elevated long-standing relations to a full strategic partnership. This first-ever trip to the East African nation featured extensive talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, culminating in multiple Memoranda of Understanding. These pacts spanned critical sectors, signalling a commitment to multifaceted collaboration.





Agreements covered UN Peacekeeping Operations Training, enhancing joint capacities in global stability efforts. Another focused on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters, streamlining trade flows. Notably, a Data Centre was established at Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, boosting digital infrastructure and data management.





Additional measures announced included debt restructuring under the G20 framework, easing Ethiopia's financial pressures. India pledged an increase in Indian Council for Cultural Relations scholarships, alongside AI short courses for Ethiopians to build technological skills. Collaboration in maternal and neonatal healthcare further underscored people-centric development.





PM Modi's address to a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament highlighted India and Ethiopia as natural partners in regional peace, security, and connectivity. This marked the 18th such parliamentary address by him worldwide, showcasing his global stature. Post-address, he engaged with ministers and MPs, sharing his delight on X.





Ethiopia conferred its highest civilian honour, the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, on PM Modi, making him the first global head of state to receive it. This accolade recognised his contributions to bilateral ties. He also planted a sapling at the House of People's Representatives, merging India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative with Ethiopia's Green Legacy program.





Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal captured the essence on X, noting two nations, two traditions, and one shared promise to honour Mother Earth for a greener future. PM Modi later described the visit's outcomes as a significant step towards a partnership centred on growth and people-centric progress.





This three-nation tour exemplifies India's strategic foreign policy, weaving economic, developmental, and security threads across the Middle East and Africa. From Oman's energy corridors to Ethiopia's continental ambitions, PM Modi's engagements position India as a pivotal player in fostering stability and prosperity. The Oman leg promises to cap the itinerary with tangible advancements in defence and trade cooperation.





Based On ANI Report







