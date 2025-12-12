



India and Greece have conducted their inaugural Maritime Security Dialogue in Athens, marking a significant step towards enhanced bilateral cooperation in vital maritime domains.





Held on Thursday (11-12-2025), the discussions centred on fostering a secure, stable, and prosperous maritime ecosystem across key regions including the Mediterranean, Arctic, and Indo-Pacific.





The Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou, opened the proceedings with an address that underscored the importance of maritime partnership between the two nations. This first-of-its-kind event reflects growing strategic alignment amid evolving global maritime challenges.





Leading the Indian delegation was Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary for Disarmament and International Security Affairs in the Ministry of External Affairs. The Greek side was represented by Ambassador Andreas Fryganas, the Political Director, alongside Ambassador Maria Theofili, Head of the Task Force for the United Nations Security Council.





Delegates exchanged detailed assessments of prevailing maritime challenges and opportunities within their respective regions. Topics encompassed threats to maritime security, navigational freedoms, and the potential for joint initiatives to address them effectively.





A core focus was enhancing maritime domain awareness, vital for monitoring and responding to activities across vast oceanic expanses. Both sides explored technological and intelligence-sharing mechanisms to improve real-time surveillance and threat detection.





Sustainable development of the marine economy emerged as another priority, with discussions on harnessing ocean resources responsibly. This included blue economy initiatives such as fisheries, offshore energy, and marine biotechnology, aligned with global sustainability goals.





Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations featured prominently, given the vulnerability of maritime regions to natural calamities. India and Greece reviewed capacities for rapid response, including joint exercises and interoperability of assets.





Naval collaboration stood out as a pillar for deeper ties, potentially encompassing port calls, joint patrols, and training exchanges. Such measures could bolster deterrence against non-traditional threats like piracy and illegal trafficking.





Improving maritime connectivity was also addressed, particularly with rising engagement in shipping sectors. Enhancing trade routes and logistics efficiency could drive economic growth, leveraging Greece's shipping prowess and India's expanding maritime infrastructure.





Both nations committed to supporting a safe maritime environment conducive to economic prosperity. This involves countering disruptions from geopolitical tensions, climate change impacts, and illicit activities through coordinated efforts.





Closer coordination in multilateral forums was emphasised, including platforms like the United Nations, Indian Ocean Rim Association, and Arctic Council. Aligning positions here would amplify their collective influence on global maritime norms.





The dialogue reaffirmed a shared resolve to deepen maritime relations progressively. Deliverables from this round will guide future actions, with an emphasis on practical outcomes over rhetoric.





Looking ahead, the next edition of the Maritime Security Dialogue has been slated for New Delhi at a mutually convenient date. This commitment signals sustained momentum in India-Greece strategic partnership.





For India, this engagement aligns with its broader Indo-Pacific vision, particularly under initiatives like SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). Greece's Mediterranean vantage point complements this, offering synergies against shared concerns such as regional instabilities.





Geopolitically, the dialogue arrives amid heightened focus on supply chain resilience and energy security. With Greece's pivotal role in European shipping and India's rising naval footprint, collaboration could reshape Eurasian maritime dynamics.





Potential areas for immediate action include information-sharing protocols and capacity-building workshops. These low-hanging fruits could build trust and pave the way for more ambitious ventures like joint HADR missions.





In the Arctic context, discussions likely touched on melting ice caps opening new routes, necessitating cooperative governance. Both nations could collaborate on environmental safeguards and navigational safety.





The Indo-Pacific angle holds particular promise for India, where Greek involvement might extend to countering assertive expansions. Naval interoperability here could enhance collective maritime posture.





Economically, boosted shipping ties could benefit Indian exporters accessing European markets via optimised routes. Greece, as a global shipping hub, brings expertise in fleet management and port operations.





HADR cooperation draws from India's experience in the Indian Ocean cyclones and Greece's Mediterranean seismic events. Standardising protocols would enable seamless joint operations during crises.





Technologically, maritime domain awareness might leverage India's satellite constellations like GSAT and Greece's radar networks. Fusion centres could integrate data for comprehensive situational awareness.





This inaugural dialogue lays a robust foundation for multifaceted maritime partnership. As both sides action the agreed deliverables, expect tangible advancements in security, economy, and resilience.





Based On ANI Report







