



India has initiated construction on a strategic airport in the Nicobar Islands, marking a pivotal step in bolstering its defence posture and enhancing security across the Indo-Pacific.





This ambitious project underscores New Delhi's commitment to fortifying its remote outposts amid rising geopolitical tensions. Nestled in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, the Nicobar Islands command a prime position astride vital sea lanes, offering oversight of critical maritime chokepoints.





The airport, envisioned as a dual-use facility, will accommodate both civilian and military operations. Defence officials have prioritised rapid deployment capabilities, with the runway designed to support heavy transport aircraft such as the C-17 Globemaster and fighter jets including the Su-30MKI.





This development aligns with India's broader island infrastructure roadmap, complementing upgrades at INS Baaz and other regional assets.





Geo-Strategically, the Nicobar chain lies proximate to the Malacca Strait, through which over 80 per cent of India's oil imports transit. Enhanced air connectivity will enable swift surveillance and response to threats from adversarial navies, particularly amid China's expanding footprint in the Indian Ocean. The project counters Beijing's dual-use airstrips in the South China Sea, projecting Indian power southward.





Construction commenced in late 2025, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) leading the effort under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The airfield will feature a 3,000-metre runway, modern navigation aids, and hardened shelters resistant to cyclonic conditions prevalent in the Bay of Bengal. Initial phases focus on site clearance and foundational work, targeting operational readiness by 2028.





This initiative dovetails with the Atmanirbhar Bharat drive, incorporating indigenous technologies like DRDO-developed radar systems and HAL-manufactured avionics. Local sourcing of materials minimises supply chain vulnerabilities, while skill development programmes train islanders in aviation maintenance.





The project is budgeted at approximately ₹2,500 crore, reflecting prudent fiscal allocation for high-impact defence multipliers.





Militarily, the airport will host detachments from the Eastern Naval Command and Indian Air Force, enabling integrated tri-service operations. It facilitates rapid reinforcement of the strategically vital Great Nicobar Island, home to a tri-service command. Integration with P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft will amplify anti-submarine warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.





In the Indo-Pacific theatre, the facility strengthens QUAD partnerships, allowing seamless interoperability with Australian P-8s and US assets during exercises like Malabar. It also bolsters ties with ASEAN nations, positioning India as a net security provider. Vietnamese and Indonesian counterparts have expressed interest in joint training, fostering regional stability.





Environmental safeguards remain integral, with the project adhering to strict ecological norms in this biodiversity hotspot. Coral reef protection measures and sustainable aviation fuel mandates ensure minimal disruption to endemic species. Community consultations have incorporated tribal input from the Nicobarese and Shompen groups, promoting inclusive growth.





Economically, the airport promises tourism influx and cargo throughput, linking remote islands to mainland hubs like Chennai and Kolkata. Cargo handling for fisheries and horticulture will spur local economies, while defence-related industries create jobs. Long-term, it positions the Nicobars as a logistics node in India's Act East Policy.





Challenges persist, including logistical hurdles from monsoons and seismic activity in this earthquake-prone zone. Yet, advanced engineering—drawing from INS Jatayu naval base lessons—mitigates risks. The government's resolve signals a paradigm shift from benign neglect to proactive fortification of Andaman-Nicobar assets.





Ultimately, the Strategic Nicobar Airport epitomises India's maritime domain awareness renaissance. By 2030, it will anchor a robust forward presence, deterring aggression and safeguarding sea lines of communication. This endeavour not only elevates national security but redefines India's role in the Indo-Pacific power calculus.





Based On CNN-News18 Report







