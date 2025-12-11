



US law maker Bill Huizenga recently highlighted the growing economic and strategic relationship between India and the United States, pointing to India as one of the fastest-growing major economies globally.





Speaking at a House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee hearing titled 'The US-India Strategic Partnership: Securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific,' Huizenga emphasised the increasing commercial engagement driven by India’s rapid economic expansion.





He stressed that American companies are highly keen to enter the Indian market on equal footing, highlighting the potential for greater economic collaboration. Huizenga also mentioned that a new trade agreement between the US, under President Trump, and India, led by Prime Minister Modi, could significantly progress this goal and further strengthen bilateral relations.





Beyond economic interests, Huizenga drew attention to the broader strategic stakes of US-India cooperation. He noted the combined economic and geopolitical influence of both countries, with the US as the largest economy and India poised to become the third-largest.





He expressed optimism about their ability to collaborate in counterbalancing China’s rising influence, helping to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.





Simultaneously in New Delhi, senior officials advanced the bilateral agenda set by the two leaders earlier in 2025. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held consultations with US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker, who is on a five-day visit aimed at deepening strategic and economic ties.





The discussions welcomed the steady progress made through ongoing dialogue mechanisms and agreed to accelerate efforts under the Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology (COMPACT) programme. This agenda focuses on enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.





The consultations covered numerous bilateral priorities, including trade, investment, defence collaboration, civil nuclear energy, emerging technologies, critical minerals, and trusted supply chains.





Of particular note was the TRUST initiative (Transforming Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology), launched earlier this year to build secure supply chains and foster cooperation on cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and semiconductors.





The US embassy described the meeting as a significant step towards translating the vision shared by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi at their February summit into tangible progress. This progress aims to bolster US national security, create jobs, enhance competitiveness, and support India’s long-term development goals.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the consultations provided a comprehensive review of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both sides reiterated their commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific and expressed determination to expand cooperation in all essential domains.





Following the leaders’ meeting earlier in the year, India announced plans to boost imports of American oil, gas, and defence platforms. Both nations recommitted to negotiating a major trade deal and set an ambitious target of achieving USD 500 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030.





The US embassy added that Under Secretary Hooker emphasised deepening cooperation in defence, energy, technology, space, and trusted supply chains. She underlined the mutual benefits of US-India collaboration which not only drives US innovation but also supports India’s rise as a global leader in technology.





Hooker expressed appreciation for India’s ongoing partnership, highlighting the importance of continuing the joint pursuit of shared priorities. These efforts are intended to deliver tangible benefits both for the American people and to complement India’s national objectives on the global stage.





Based On ANI Report







