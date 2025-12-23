



India's Gliders India Ltd (GIL) has developed and inducted a lightweight Hybrid Brake Parachute for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, enhancing landing safety during high-speed recoveries and emergencies. Weighing only 10 kg, it features a Uni-Cross main canopy (5.75 m span, 17 sq m area) with a multi-stage deployment using pilot and auxiliary chutes for reliable deceleration.

This system deploys at speeds up to 285 km/h normally and 340 km/h in emergencies, shortening landing runs on short or unprepared airfields. It reduces maintenance needs, speeds up turnaround times, and boosts pilot survivability in combat scenarios.





Gliders India Ltd has prior experience with brake parachutes for platforms like the Su-30MKI, adapting expertise to TEJAS-specific requirements using nylon and Kevlar materials. The system's vetting by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) ensures compliance with rigorous military aviation standards.





For the Indian Air Force, operating over 120 TEJAS jets by recent projections, this induction marks progress in modernising air defence assets through innovation.





Technical Specifications





Parameter Details Weight 10 kg Main Canopy Uni-Cross, 5.75 m span, 17 sq m area Deployment Speed 285 km/h (normal), 340 km/h (emergency) Mechanism Multi-stage (pilot + auxiliary chutes) Purpose High-speed landing deceleration, safety on short airfields





Strategic Significance

This indigenously produced system aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, cutting reliance on imported safety gear for TEJAS MK-1A/MK-2 fleets. It addresses recent concerns like the Dubai Air Show crash (November 2025) by improving operational flexibility for the IAF's frontline multirole fighter.

Defence officials note it enhances mission readiness and ground crew efficiency, supporting Tejas indigenisation amid GE engine delays pushing MK-1A deliveries to 2026. This bolsters IAF capabilities against regional threats from China and Pakistan.





Based On India Today Report







