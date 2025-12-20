



Lockheed Martin has positioned its C-130J Super Hercules as the ideal contender for the Indian Air Force's Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) program. The company asserts that the aircraft is uniquely suited to replace the ageing Antonov An-32 and Ilyushin Il-76 fleets. New Delhi anticipates procuring between 60 and 80 new airlifters, with a formal request for proposals (RFP) expected soon.





The Indian Air Force already operates 12 C-130J-30 variants, optimised for special operations. This existing fleet demonstrates the platform's reliability across India's diverse and challenging topography. Robert Toth, Lockheed Martin's vice-president for business development and strategy in air mobility and maritime missions, emphasises that the C-130J has proven itself in extreme environments.





Should Lockheed secure the MTA contract, it would mark the largest export sale in the C-130 program's 70-year history. Notably, it would be the first time Hercules aircraft are produced overseas. Initial assembly would occur at Lockheed's Marietta facility in Georgia, USA, with production transitioning to a new Indian site selected by the government.





Lockheed currently assembles 20 to 24 C-130Js annually in Marietta. The company plans to maintain full-rate production there while establishing the Indian facility. This dual approach ensures timely delivery, with potential for increased output if India seeks rapid fielding of the capability.





A joint venture (JV) between Lockheed Martin and TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has delivered its 250th Indian-produced empennage for the C-130J from Hyderabad. TASL achieves 100% on-time deliveries with impeccable quality. The workforce there impresses with its skill, and the site also produces 29 wing sets for the F-16 fighter program.





The partners recently announced investment in an in-country maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for the C-130J in Bengaluru. Ground-breaking has occurred, with the first induction planned for 2027. Initially supporting the 12 existing aircraft, it aims to scale for up to 80 MTA platforms, positioning Lockheed ahead of competitors.





Lockheed's Sikorsky subsidiary maintains a similar JV in Hyderabad for the UH-60 Black Hawk, established 15 years ago. These collaborations are credited with accelerating India's aerospace defence capabilities. Toth highlights past performance and ready infrastructure as key advantages.





India can leverage its operational experience with the C-130J to meet Buy/Make requirements swiftly. Lockheed claims readiness to deliver aircraft faster than rivals. TASL's success with Airbus C-295 production further bolsters its credentials for in-country manufacturing.





Toth anticipates Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) approval in early 2026, followed promptly by the RFP. Competitors include Airbus Defence & Space's A400M, Embraer's C-390, and an undisclosed Russian model. None match the Il-76's payload, but India's C-17 Globemaster-III fleet already handles outsized cargo.





Lockheed secured two export deals in 2025. Mexico ordered one C-130J in September, joining its existing C-130K and L-100 fleets; further acquisitions to four or six are expected. An undisclosed customer bought three units, marking its first Hercules operation.





Future C-130J enhancements under exploration include open-architecture avionics, autonomy functions, and improved connectivity. These upgrades align with evolving tactical airlift needs.





Lockheed's deep ties with India's defence ecosystem, proven track record, and production plans make the C-130J a compelling MTA choice. The program promises to strengthen bilateral ties while advancing India's indigenisation goals.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







