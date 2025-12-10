



UNESCO has officially inscribed Deepavali, the vibrant festival of lights, onto its prestigious list of intangible cultural heritage. This announcement was made by the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, who described the occasion as a "joyous moment."





Reflecting the festival’s significance, Deepavali symbolises the triumph of good over evil and commemorates the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom of Ayodhya. Celebrated globally, it holds immense cultural and religious value for millions.





Deepavali, also widely known as Diwali, is an annual festival steeped in tradition and rich symbolism. According to UNESCO, it marks the end of the final harvest of the year and the beginning of a new year and season, based on the lunar calendar.





The festival occurs on the new moon day of October or November and extends over several days. It embodies the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, bringing families and communities together in joyous celebration.





The customs during Deepavali include thorough cleaning and decoration of homes and public spaces, lighting of lamps and candles, setting off spectacular fireworks, and offering prayers to invoke prosperity and fresh beginnings.





These practices reflect a deep cultural heritage that has been preserved and transmitted through generations, reinforcing a sense of identity and community.





India has a rich representation on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list. Back in 2008, the traditional Ramlila performance of the Ramayana was added.





In recent years, other significant cultural expressions from India have been recognised, including the Navroz festival in 2024, Garba dance from Gujarat in 2023, Durga Puja in Kolkata in 2021, the Kumbh Mela in 2017, Yoga in 2016, as well as the traditional brass and copper utensil-making craft of the Thatheras from Jandiala Guru, Punjab in 2014. These entries highlight the country’s diverse and vibrant cultural landscape.





UNESCO defines intangible cultural heritage as the practices, knowledge, expressions, objects, and spaces that communities see as integral to their cultural identity. This heritage is living and dynamic, passed down through generations, thus evolving and adapting while strengthening cultural identity and fostering respect for cultural diversity.





The 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, adopted by UNESCO during its 32nd General Conference in Paris, aimed to address worldwide concerns. It recognised the threats posed by globalisation, social changes, and resource constraints to living cultural traditions such as oral practices, performing arts, social customs, rituals, knowledge systems, and craftsmanship.





India is hosting the 20th session of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee in New Delhi from December 8 to 13, 2025. This marks the first time India has hosted this event, which is being held at the historic Red Fort complex. The choice of venue symbolises the blending of India’s tangible and intangible heritage at one iconic location.





The meeting is chaired by Vishal V Sharma, India’s permanent delegate to UNESCO. The committee session coincides with the twentieth anniversary of India’s ratification of the 2003 Convention in 2005. This milestone underscores India’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding and promoting its vibrant living cultural traditions on the global stage.





Based On ANI Report







