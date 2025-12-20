Bangladesh's radical Islamists protesting the assassination of anti India activist Hadi





Security has been significantly heightened across Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, ahead of the funeral prayers for Sharif Osman Hadi, the convenor of Inqilab Moncho. Bangladesh Border Guard and police forces have deployed extensively at the Parliament building and other critical locations, as reported by BDNews24. This measure comes in response to the anticipated large gatherings following Hadi's controversial death.





Hadi's body arrived at Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital's morgue shortly before 10:00 AM local time on Saturday, transferred from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases. Deputy Commissioner Ibne Mizan of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon Division confirmed that the post-mortem examination is currently underway. Robust security protocols remain in place during this process to ensure order.





Once the post-mortem concludes, Hadi's body will proceed to the South Plaza of the Parliament complex. Funeral prayers are scheduled for 2:00 PM local time at this venue. Authorities anticipate substantial attendance, prompting these preemptive security arrangements.





Inqilab Moncho has issued specific guidelines for the ceremony, stipulating that only the national flag of Bangladesh will be displayed. No other flags are permitted, according to a Facebook post from the platform cited by BDNews24. Hadi's family has appealed for public cooperation in adhering to this directive.





The Chief Advisor's Office has further instructed attendees to refrain from carrying bags or heavy items to the funeral. Dhaka Metropolitan Police has announced traffic suspensions from Khejur Bagan Crossing to Manik Mia Avenue. These restrictions aim to manage crowds and prevent disruptions amid prevailing tensions.





The backdrop to these events traces back to 12 December, when Hadi—intending to contest the Dhaka-8 seat as an independent in the forthcoming national election—was assassinated. Assailants on a motorcycle shot him at close range while he travelled by rickshaw in the capital's Bijoynagar area. Police reported that the attackers fled immediately after the shooting.





Hadi's killing ignited widespread protests and unrest throughout Bangladesh. Demonstrations have intensified in areas like Shahbagh, with reports of road blockages, slogan-chanting, vandalism, and arson targeting media outlets and cultural sites. Incidents have included attacks on Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Chhayanaut, Udichi, and even the Indian mission.





Political reactions have been sharp. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) alleges that the unrest constitutes a conspiracy to destabilise the national election slated for February 2026. Citizen organisations have criticised the interim government, blaming it for the escalating spiral of violence.





In parallel, Bangladesh's National Cyber Security Agency has urged the public to report social media content promoting terrorism or inciting violence.





The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications facilitates reporting via WhatsApp and email. Complaints undergo initial review by the agency before escalation to platforms through the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).





These developments underscore deepening instability in Dhaka, where security forces balance funeral arrangements with broader efforts to quell unrest.





The funeral represents not only a mourning ritual but a potential flashpoint in Bangladesh's volatile political landscape, with implications for the interim government's stability and the path to elections.





