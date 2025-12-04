



In a statement, Pakistan’s Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sindhu, reiterated claims that Pakistan’s air force successfully shot down several Indian jets and defence systems during the aerial conflict in May.





Sindhu described the engagement as a “fierce aerial engagement” and asserted that Pakistani forces downed India’s “most modern and capable aircraft,” specifically naming Rafales, Su-30MKIs, Mirage-2000s, MiG-29s, and various unmanned aerial systems. However, he did not present any evidence to substantiate these claims.





This declaration comes several weeks after India’s Air Chief Marshal A P Singh revealed that Indian air strikes during Operation Sindoor had damaged or destroyed at least a dozen Pakistani aircraft, including US-supplied F-16s and Chinese-origin JF-17 fighters.





Indian officials have publicly shared satellite imagery and other intelligence to support their assertions of the effectiveness of their strikes but have not commented on Pakistan’s recent claims.





Sindhu also alleged that the Pakistani forces conducted successful strikes on Indian military bases and ground assets across a broad geographical spectrum, from northern to southern points along the border.





Among these assertions was the claim that Pakistan neutralised India’s advanced S-400 air defence missile system along with command and control centres. Such claims have not been independently verified by any third party and stand contested by Indian defence authorities.





Historically, Pakistan has made several similar claims following the May conflict, each time alleging the downing of Indian aircraft, but none of these claims have been supported with concrete proof or corroborative evidence.





The May hostilities erupted as a consequence of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians lost their lives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





The aerial engagements and cross-border military actions persisted for four days, concluding on 10 May with a tacit understanding between the two countries to halt offensive operations.





Since then, both sides have presented differing narratives about success and losses suffered during the conflict, reflecting the ongoing tension and strategic messaging typical in India-Pakistan military relations.





The latest statements from Pakistan’s Air Chief suggest a continuation of this pattern of reciprocal propaganda aimed at bolstering domestic morale and influencing international opinion.





Without independent verification, these claims remain part of a longstanding contest of competing military narratives between the two nations.





Based On PTI Report







