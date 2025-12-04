



India's Ministry of Defence has finalised a sustainment contract valued at approximately $946 million (₹7,995 crore) for its fleet of 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, prompting praise from the US State Department as a milestone in bilateral defence ties.





Signed under the US Foreign Military Sales programme through Letters of Offer and Acceptance, the five-year package ensures long-term support for these multi-role maritime helicopters produced by Lockheed Martin.





The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs hailed it on X as great news, underscoring enhanced interoperability and maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.​

Procured in a 2020 deal worth over $2.4 billion, the MH-60R fleet replaces ageing Sea King helicopters, with about 15 already inducted into service by late 2025. The Indian Navy commissioned its first squadron, INAS 334, at INS Garuda in Kochi in March 2024, marking a key step in naval aviation modernisation.





Remaining deliveries, including the 20th helicopter spotted in flight tests, are on track for completion by year-end, bolstering operations from carriers like INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.​





The sustainment package encompasses spares, support equipment, technical assistance, training, and repair services, aiming to boost mission readiness and cut downtime.





It facilitates intermediate-level maintenance facilities in India, fostering self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat by engaging local firms and MSMEs. This reduces foreign dependency, enabling seamless operations from coastal bases and warships amid heightened regional threats.​





Known as the Romeo, the MH-60R excels in anti-submarine warfare with dipping sonar, sonobuoys, multi-mode radar, and MK-54 torpedoes for underwater threat neutralisation.





For anti-surface roles, it deploys AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, lightweight torpedoes, and machine guns, supported by advanced electro-optical sensors. Its versatility extends to search-and-rescue, surveillance, medical evacuations, and humanitarian missions, safeguarding sea lanes and carrier groups.





This agreement deepens US-India defence collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing joint capabilities against submarine and surface threats. By improving availability and local sustainment, it strengthens the Navy's posture in contested waters like the Arabian Sea and Strait of Malacca.





Officials note it will optimise performance across primary and secondary missions, contributing to regional stability and prosperity.​





