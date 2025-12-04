Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi: Indian Navy Monitors All IOR Activity, No Worry Over Chinese Research Ships
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, affirmed the Indian Navy's comprehensive vigilance across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), dismissing concerns over Chinese research vessels operating in international waters.
He emphasised that the Navy monitors all activities, beyond just those of China, and responds in line with government directives, underscoring a posture of awareness rather than alarm.
In international waters beyond 200 nautical miles, freedom of navigation prevails, as 71 per cent of the planet remains ocean-covered, making such presence routine globally.
Addressing reports of a missile test delay attributed to a Chinese spy vessel, Admiral Tripathi expressed limited familiarity with specifics, suggesting such claims might stem from imagination or planted narratives.
He acknowledged past instances where survey or satellite-tracking ships necessitated recalibrations of Indian activities, a practice observed worldwide amid strategic maritime tensions.
On modernisation, the Navy pushes to shorten timelines for four Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), each exceeding 20,000 tonnes displacement, through parallel processing reforms.
Clearance has been secured for 60 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH) via Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), bolstering rotary-wing capabilities for diverse operations.
These remarks preceded Navy Day on 4 December, commemorating the 1971 strikes on Karachi, with celebrations shifting to Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
President Droupadi Murmu will preside over a grand operational demonstration featuring coordinated manoeuvres by ships, submarines, and aircraft, showcasing combat readiness and multi-domain integration.
This event reinforces India's maritime prowess and self-reliance under the MAHASAGAR vision, positioning the Navy as the preferred security partner in the IOR.
Based On ANI Report
