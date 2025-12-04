



Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, affirmed the Indian Navy's comprehensive vigilance across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), dismissing concerns over Chinese research vessels operating in international waters.​





He emphasised that the Navy monitors all activities, beyond just those of China, and responds in line with government directives, underscoring a posture of awareness rather than alarm.​





In international waters beyond 200 nautical miles, freedom of navigation prevails, as 71 per cent of the planet remains ocean-covered, making such presence routine globally.​





Addressing reports of a missile test delay attributed to a Chinese spy vessel, Admiral Tripathi expressed limited familiarity with specifics, suggesting such claims might stem from imagination or planted narratives.​





He acknowledged past instances where survey or satellite-tracking ships necessitated recalibrations of Indian activities, a practice observed worldwide amid strategic maritime tensions.​





On modernisation, the Navy pushes to shorten timelines for four Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), each exceeding 20,000 tonnes displacement, through parallel processing reforms.​





Clearance has been secured for 60 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH) via Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), bolstering rotary-wing capabilities for diverse operations.​





These remarks preceded Navy Day on 4 December, commemorating the 1971 strikes on Karachi, with celebrations shifting to Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.​





President Droupadi Murmu will preside over a grand operational demonstration featuring coordinated manoeuvres by ships, submarines, and aircraft, showcasing combat readiness and multi-domain integration.​





This event reinforces India's maritime prowess and self-reliance under the MAHASAGAR vision, positioning the Navy as the preferred security partner in the IOR.​





Based On ANI Report







