



The fourth Hangor class attack submarine ordered by the Pakistan Navy has been completed at a shipyard in Wuhan, Hubei Province. Named PNS Ghazi, the vessel has entered the final stages of construction and is poised to commence sea trials imminently, paving the way for delivery in 2026.





This development underscores the steady advancement of a landmark 2015 defence contract valued at approximately $5 billion with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Company.





The Hangor-class program encompasses eight advanced diesel-electric attack submarines, designed to modernise Pakistan's ageing Agosta 90B fleet and bolster undersea warfare capabilities. The first submarine, PNS Hangor, was launched in April 2024, followed by PNS Shushuk in March 2025, PNS Mangro in August 2025, and now PNS Ghazi on 17 December 2025.





All four China-built vessels have now been launched and are undergoing navigation trials, systems integration, and harbour tests ahead of full sea trials.





Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, confirmed in November 2025 that the initial batch of Hangor-class submarines will enter operational service in 2026, with the program progressing smoothly.





These submarines, export derivatives of China's Type 039B (Yuan-class) design, displace around 2,800 tons, measure 76 metres in length, and feature air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems for extended submerged endurance. Armament includes six 533 mm torpedo tubes capable of deploying heavyweight torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and potentially the nuclear-capable Babur-3 submarine-launched cruise missile.





The remaining four submarines are slated for construction at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) under a technology transfer agreement, with the first local hull designated PNS Tasnim already in early production stages.





However, Pakistan's limited experience in AIP submarine construction raises concerns over timelines and efficiency, as even mid-life upgrades of existing Agosta boats required outsourcing to Turkey. Defence analysts anticipate delays of two to three years per hull, potentially pushing final deliveries into the 2030s.





Strategically, the Hangor-class enhances Pakistan's anti-access/area-denial posture in the North Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean, complicating adversary surface and undersea operations amid regional naval competition.





This acquisition reflects deepening Sino-Pakistani defence ties, spanning submarines, fighter jets, and missile systems, while countering India's expanding submarine fleet and anti-submarine warfare edge.





The program not only promises operational flexibility but also aims to catalyse domestic shipbuilding expertise through workforce development and sustainment capabilities.





Agencies











