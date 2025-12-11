



The recent publicised selfie of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin has generated significant commentary from US political figures, highlighting the complexities of current US-India-Russia dynamics.





US Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove described the image as “speaking a thousand words,” interpreting it as a symbolic reflection of the shifting alliances and tensions in the global geopolitical landscape.





Dove said that US President Donald Trump's coercive policies come with a cost.





Dove was particularly critical of President Donald Trump’s policies toward India, suggesting that they have been counterproductive and costly for American strategic interests.





Dove's remarks were made during a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs South and Central Asia Subcommittee, titled 'The US-India Strategic Partnership: Securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.'





She warned that Trump’s coercive approach had inadvertently pushed India closer to Russia, an adversary of the US, thereby undermining the longstanding US-India partnership.





Dove emphasised the urgent need to repair the damages inflicted by the previous administration’s approach and to restore cooperation that is vital for US prosperity, security, and global leadership.





On the same platform, US Representative Pramila Jayapal raised significant concerns related to economic and immigration policies affecting bilateral relations between India and the United States. She highlighted tariff barriers that continue to strain trade ties and expressed worry about their detrimental effects on both Indian and American businesses and consumers.





Jayapal pointed out that ongoing tariff disputes harm India's economy as well as the commercial interests of US industries, reflecting a broader issue that threatens the economic dimension of the bilateral partnership.





The trade tensions have escalated recently following statements by President Trump, who accused India of "dumping" cheap rice into the US market, a practice he argued undermines American farmers. Trump suggested the imposition of fresh tariffs on Indian rice imports during a White House meeting, where he announced a USD 12 billion relief package designed to support struggling American agricultural producers grappling with the effects of such imports.





The president's remarks resonated with concerns voiced by several US farmers who complained that low-cost agricultural products from India, Vietnam, and Thailand were depressing domestic prices.





These developments unfolded while a US trade delegation was present in India for negotiations, which had already faced significant obstacles. The talks failed to make substantial progress due to disagreements surrounding market access and tariff policies, adding further complexity to the trade relationship. The latest threats of additional tariffs from the US create fresh uncertainty and raise the possibility of increased trade friction in the near future.





This escalation follows the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on most Indian goods in August 2025, part of a broader trade dispute and strategic discomfort over India’s purchasing of Russian oil.





The recent warnings from Trump threaten to deepen the rivalry, compounding the already fraught negotiations. This turbulent trade situation not only threatens economic ties but also risks complicating strategic cooperation between the two nations amid evolving geopolitical alignments, particularly involving Russia’s role.





The combination of a symbolic warm gesture between Modi and Putin, critical US political commentary, and increasing trade tensions paints a complex picture. The US faces the challenge of balancing punitive trade measures against India with the need to maintain a strong strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.





Meanwhile, India navigates these pressures while simultaneously engaging both Russia and the US, demonstrating its pursuit of a nuanced foreign policy amid shifting global power dynamics.





Based On ANI Report







