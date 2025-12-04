



Russia has confirmed that discussions on the Su-57 fighter jet will be prominently featured during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India on December 4–5, 2025.





Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the Su-57 as the best plane in the world and emphasised that although details remain confidential, the talks will proceed amid concerns about interference from rival countries seeking to disrupt the agreement through unfair competition.





The Su-57 deal represents a significant aspect of the deepening defence cooperation between India and Russia, alongside ongoing discussions about India acquiring advanced missile defence systems like the S-500.





India and Russia's defence ties include over 200 Russian fighter jets in India's fleet and multiple S-400 air defence batteries. India is considering procurement of up to 140 Su-57 jets with potential local production rights offered by Russia, which also entails an unprecedented transfer of technology and source codes, as announced earlier in 2025.





India’s long-term air combat modernisation plans involve the Su-57 as a complement to its indigenous fifth-generation fighter AMCA program, with the Indian Air Force seeking to close squadron gaps amid regional security demands.





Amid the strategic partnership, Russia has warned that the process could face external pressures from competitors who do not always adhere to international law, aiming to undermine India-Russia defence cooperation.





This caution reflects the global competition for high-end defence deals, as Russia aims to maintain and expand its role as India’s largest defence supplier.





The summit and related forums will also highlight broader energy cooperation and bilateral trade goals aiming for $100 billion by 2030, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the India-Russia partnership beyond just military hardware.





Overall, while formal agreements on the Su-57 and S-500 systems are expected to be discussed, it is unlikely that final contracts will be signed during this visit, reflecting the complexity and high stakes involved.





The ongoing negotiations mark a pivotal moment in strengthening strategic air-combat capabilities and defence ties between India and Russia, amidst the geopolitical challenges posed by rival nations.​​





Based On ANI Report







