



India has expressed strong interest in acquiring Russia's S-500 Triumfator-M (Prometheus) air defence system but no final purchase decision has been confirmed as of December 2025.​





The S-400's proven effectiveness during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 has driven India to seek expansions, including additional S-400 units and the more advanced S-500, which offers superior range, hypersonic interception, and space threat capabilities.





India's interest in acquiring Russia's S-500 Triumfator-M air defence system has intensified with formal discussions anticipated during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi on 4-5 December 2025.





The S-400's effectiveness in countering aerial threats from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has prompted New Delhi to seek additional S-400 squadrons, while simultaneously eyeing the more advanced S-500 Prometheus as its successor.





Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that major defence agreements, including expansions of S-400 capabilities, will feature prominently in the talks.​





The S-500, formally designated 55R6M Triumfator-M, offers superior capabilities over the S-400, including extended range for intercepting hypersonic missiles, ballistic targets in near-space, and simultaneous engagement of up to 10 threats using 77N6 hit-to-kill interceptors.





Inducted into Russian service in 2021, this system represents a generational leap, enhancing multi-layered defences against evolving threats like space-based assets and multi-vector assaults.





India's pursuit positions it as a potential first foreign buyer, building on the strategic trust forged through joint projects like BrahMos.​​





Ahead of Putin's arrival, reports indicate India plans to request five more S-400 squadrons alongside missile replenishments worth ₹10,000 crore, with S-500 procurement emerging as a key agenda item during meetings between Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh and Andrey Belousov.





Media outlets and analysts highlight that these talks could also cover Su-57 fighters, underscoring the breadth of India-Russia defence cooperation despite external pressures. However, no final commitment on S-500 purchase exists yet, as negotiations remain in early stages.​​





Geopolitical hurdles loom large, particularly the risk of CAATSA sanctions from the United States under President Trump, who has penalised nations buying Russian arms.





Russia maintains export restrictions on the S-500 due to its integration with nuclear command structures, potentially delaying clearance for India by several years. Despite this, Operation Sindoor's validation of Russian systems strengthens India's case for diversification beyond Western suppliers.​





Procuring the S-500 would significantly bolster India's air defence shield against regional adversaries, complementing indigenous efforts like Project Kusha while addressing gaps in hypersonic and space defence.





The Modi-Putin summit thus holds pivotal potential to greenlight this acquisition, reinforcing the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" amid South Asia's volatile security landscape. Outcomes remain fluid, hinging on balanced diplomacy between Moscow's reliability and Washington's influence.​​





