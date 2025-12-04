



The Indian Navy has extended the deadline for its Maritime Capability Perspective Plan (MCPP) to 2032, citing budgetary constraints and challenges in meeting original targets despite improved shipbuilding efficiency.​





Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, described the MCPP as an aspirational blueprint formulated over one year to project force structure needs a decade ahead.





He noted that shipbuilding has accelerated, with vessels now emerging every 40 days, thanks to the push for Atmanirbhar Bharat, support for MSMEs, and enhanced shipyard capabilities.​





Budgetary pressures across national priorities prevented achievement of the planned numbers, prompting a realistic extension while long-term plans undergo constant review.





Indigenisation progress stands at 90 per cent for float components, 60 per cent for movement, and 50 per cent for attack segments, with a firm goal of 100 per cent self-reliance by 2047.​





Discussions for a second indigenous aircraft carrier proceed at the highest levels, though no firm approval exists yet. The Navy currently operates 138 ships and 264 aircraft, bolstered by over 51 vessels under construction and acceptance of necessity for 65 more ships plus nine submarines.​





In the Indian Ocean Region, India maintains strategic leadership, unperturbed by Chinese presence but vigilant against operational opacity, serving as the preferred security and training partner for regional nations.





The Navy leads through aid during calamities, personnel training, and events like the upcoming International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam in 2026, involving 60 to 70 countries, alongside the ION Conference and Conclave of Chiefs.​





Expansion continues in Lakshadweep with a new naval detachment at Bitra, complementing presence at Minicoy and Agatti, approached cautiously to preserve the fragile ecosystem.





This aligns with broader maritime demonstrations, such as the Navy Day operational display at Shangumugham Beach, featuring INS Vikrant, warships, a submarine, and aircraft under President Droupadi Murmu's presence.​





Based On PTI Report







