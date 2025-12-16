



Sanlayan Group's company Versabyte Data Systems has achieved a significant milestone by transferring its indigenously developed high-voltage power supply to India's Armed Forces.





This handover occurred at DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi last week and formed part of seven technologies transferred under the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Technology Development Fund.





The high-voltage airborne power supply serves as a mission-critical subsystem for active self-protection jammers, both pulse and continuous wave variants. It bolsters aircraft survivability and mission success rates. Developed through close collaboration between DRDO scientists and Versabyte's engineering teams, the system draws on the company's nearly four decades of expertise in rugged, high-reliability power electronics.





This achievement highlights India's progress towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, demonstrating the nation's capacity to produce complex strategic subsystems domestically. All seven innovations under the TDF were designed, engineered, and validated entirely by Indian industry, marking a pivotal step in defence self-reliance.





Public-private partnerships are increasingly propelling India's defence modernisation efforts. The TDF scheme establishes a structured pathway for industry players, start-ups, and MSMEs to engage in advanced research and development alongside DRDO labs. This collaboration matures prototypes into fully deployable systems.





Such partnerships empower a wide array of companies, from agile deep-tech firms like Sanlayan to established original equipment manufacturers like Versabyte. They now produce indigenous sensors, power systems, electronics, propulsion units, and advanced materials—technologies once reliant on foreign imports.





India's growing TDF portfolio embodies a deliberate national strategy to hasten indigenous capabilities in critical areas. The focus lies on diminishing external dependencies and compressing the timeline from laboratory innovation to battlefield deployment.





Deliberations by oversight committees stress the importance of streamlined acquisition processes. These ensure TDF-developed technologies transition swiftly into active service. This approach allows innovators, be they nascent start-ups or veteran defence manufacturers, to synchronise development with operational demands and gear up for large-scale production.





The integration of Versabyte into the Sanlayan Group has markedly enhanced the conglomerate's prowess across the defence electronics value chain. This merger accelerates India's drive for import substitution in vital subsystems.





R Chandra Kumar, CEO of Versabyte, remarked on the occasion: "This recognition reinforces Versabyte's mission to build world-class indigenous power systems for India's most advanced defence platforms. We are proud to support the nation's growing strength in electronic warfare and airborne mission systems."





The formal handover was conducted by Shri R. Chandra Kumar to Air Marshal Awdhesh Kumar Bharti, SYSM, AVSM, VM, DCAS. The event unfolded in the presence of DRDO Chairman Shri Samir V. Kamat and Vice Admiral Vineet McCarthy, AVSM, DCIDS.





Rahul Vamshidhar, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Sanlayan, added context to the Group's recent accolades. Just two months prior, Sanlayan earned the Most Innovative Project Award from DRDO's Electronics & Communication Systems Cluster for its airborne electronic warfare payload solution. This honour was bestowed at Samanvay 2025.





Vamshidhar emphasised the collaborative triumph: "This milestone now reflects what's possible when India's scientists and industry engineers build together. With Versabyte Data Systems now part of the Sanlayan Group, our combined strength is accelerating indigenous defence innovation like never before."





Collectively, Sanlayan and Versabyte are fortifying India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. Their efforts advance critical technologies that heighten operational readiness and strategic autonomy. This synergy exemplifies how industry-DRDO partnerships can propel the nation towards technological sovereignty in electronic warfare and beyond.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







