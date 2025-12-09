



US President Donald Trump has signalled the possibility of imposing new tariffs on agricultural imports, with a particular focus on Indian rice and Canadian fertiliser.





These remarks came during a White House meeting where he announced a fresh package worth USD 12 billion to support American farmers amid ongoing economic challenges.





Trump highlighted concerns from US farmers about falling rice prices, which they attribute to imports from countries such as India, Vietnam, and Thailand.





He described the situation as one involving "dumping," where foreign producers allegedly sell rice at unfairly low prices, damaging the domestic market. Trump asserted that this practice is unacceptable and vowed to "take care" of the issue.





Regarding fertiliser, Trump pointed out the heavy reliance of the US on Canadian imports and hinted at introducing “very severe tariffs” if necessary. He suggested that imposing such duties would support local fertiliser production, reinforcing the importance of domestic manufacturing in this sector.





The president stressed the capability of the US to produce fertiliser on its own and framed tariffs as a strategic move to bolster the industry.





These tariff considerations arise in the broader context of economic pressures in the US, notably concerns about inflation and rising consumer costs. Farmers, a significant political support base for Trump, have been facing increased expenses and market uncertainties, partly linked to previous tariff policies.





Trade negotiations between the US and both India and Canada have encountered difficulties. Earlier in the year, Trump imposed a 50% tariff on certain Indian goods, citing issues such as trade barriers and India’s energy purchasing policies. A US delegation is due to visit India imminently to continue talks, though no major breakthroughs are expected in the near term.





Meanwhile, discussions involving Canada remain tense, with Trump threatening to increase tariffs on products that fall outside the scope of the existing North American trade agreement. He has even suggested the possibility of revisiting or renegotiating the trade deal itself, indicating ongoing friction between the two nations.





Trump's recent announcements reflect a trade policy stance focused on protecting and promoting American agricultural and industrial interests. The potential tariffs on key imports like Indian rice and Canadian fertiliser underscore the administration's willingness to apply trade pressure to address perceived unfair competition and support domestic production.





Based On ANI Report







