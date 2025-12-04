Rajnath Singh & Russian Defence Minister Mr Andrey Belousov at a meet in Moscow Dec 10, 2024





India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov are scheduled to hold key talks on Thursday, 4 December 2025, ahead of the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin.





The discussions aim to bolster the longstanding defence and security partnership between the two nations, with a strong emphasis on accelerating the supply of critical military hardware from Russia to India.​





A primary focus will be India's interest in procuring additional S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, following their proven effectiveness during Operation Sindoor. Signed in October 2018 for USD 5 billion despite US warnings over CAATSA sanctions, the deal has delivered three squadrons, with the remaining two expected by mid-2026.





Reports indicate Russia may offer two to three more regiments, potentially with up to 50 per cent technology transfer to enable local assembly by firms like Bharat Dynamics Limited.​





The agenda also encompasses upgrades for Sukhoi-30 fighter jets and discussions on acquiring S-500 missile systems, alongside possible supply of Su-57 fifth-generation fighters.





Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that Su-57 talks could arise, as India evaluates contenders like Rafale and F/A-18 for its advanced jet requirements. Belousov accompanies Putin, whose visit marks the 23rd annual summit, reviving high-level defence cooperation amid global tensions.​​





Indian officials plan to address longstanding delays in spares and equipment supplies, which have hampered maintenance of Russian-origin platforms constituting 60-70 per cent of India's arsenal.





Recent Russian approvals for a military logistics pact underscore commitments to joint production and technology transfer under Make-in-India. These measures seek to mitigate supply chain disruptions exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.​​





The Modi-Putin summit on Friday will review the broader strategic partnership, including energy, trade imbalances, and joint ventures in submarines and helicopters.





Russia remains a cornerstone of India's foreign policy, with 22 prior summits alternating between the capitals; Putin's last New Delhi visit was in 2021. Enhanced defence ties signal India's strategic autonomy amid pressures from Western partners.​​





Based On PTI Report







