



Two terrorist organisations, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Punjab Sovereignty Alliance (PSA), have claimed responsibility for a powerful blast in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.





The incident occurred on Thursday morning near the local police station, where an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated, leaving a two-and-a-half-foot-deep crater at the site.





In a social media post dated 1 January, which The Tribune accessed, the groups jointly asserted that their "brave soldiers" executed the attack. They alleged that synthetic drugs are being manufactured in Himachal Pradesh and supplied to Punjab, with police authorities fully aware yet failing to act. This, they claimed, has led to the deaths of Punjabi youth from drug consumption.





The post specifically named Gopi Nawanshahria and Kabal Singh as the key figures behind the planning and execution of the mission. It served as both a confession and a stark warning to the administration.





The groups threatened further escalation if no action is taken against the drug trade. They vowed to plant IEDs in police vehicles and headquarters, promising a response "beyond their comprehension." Notably, they emphasised that their fight targets the "dirty system," not innocent individuals.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has swiftly intervened, dispatching officials to the cordoned-off crime scene. Forensic science department teams also examined the site, confirming the explosive nature of the device through the significant crater formed.





Local police in Baddi maintained silence when approached for comment. Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General Anjum Ara revealed that forensic reports are pending to precisely identify the explosive type. Heightened alertness has been ordered across police units following BKI's explicit claim.





This development underscores the resurgence of PSA and BKI activities beyond Punjab's borders. PSA had previously claimed attacks within Punjab, signalling a pattern of cross-state operations. Nalagarh's proximity to industrial hubs like Baddi raises concerns over potential vulnerabilities in such areas.





The alleged motive ties into broader issues of synthetic drug proliferation from Himachal Pradesh into Punjab, a longstanding grievance for these outfits. Their narrative frames the blast as vigilante justice against systemic inaction, potentially aiming to garner sympathy among affected communities.





Security analysts view this as a tactical shift, with IEDs employed for low-risk, high-impact strikes near symbolic targets like police stations. The two-and-a-half-foot crater suggests a substantial payload, possibly involving ammonium nitrate-based concoctions common in such devices.





NIA involvement indicates suspicions of wider terror networks, including possible overseas funding or arms smuggling links associated with BKI's historical Khalistani affiliations. PSA, a newer entity, appears to be aligning with established groups for amplified reach.





Himachal Pradesh police now face the dual challenge of countering narcotics networks and neutralising terror threats. Past intelligence lapses in monitoring drug labs in the state's remote terrains may come under scrutiny.





The incident coincides with intensified border vigilance in Punjab amid festive seasons, but this spill over into Himachal demands recalibrated strategies. Central agencies are likely to probe digital footprints from the claimants' social media post for geolocation and authorship verification.





Public safety remains paramount, with no reported casualties from the blast—a factor the groups may leverage to portray restraint. Yet, their threats of targeting police infrastructure could precipitate pre-emptive arrests or raids.





This event highlights the nexus between drug cartels and separatist militants, mirroring patterns seen in Jammu and Kashmir or the Northeast. Robust inter-state coordination between Himachal, Punjab, and NIA will be crucial to dismantle these alliances.





Forensic breakthroughs could reveal explosive signatures linking to prior BKI incidents, aiding pattern recognition. Meanwhile, community outreach in Punjab may counter radicalisation narratives peddled by these groups.





As investigations unfold, Nalagarh exemplifies how peripheral threats can infiltrate heartland states, necessitating vigilant counter-terrorism postures nationwide.





