



Reports indicate that the Indian Navy has successfully concluded cost negotiations with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), the German shipbuilder, for the construction of six advanced diesel-electric submarines under the ambitious Project 75(I).





This pivotal development marks a significant stride towards enhancing India's underwater warfare capabilities amid evolving regional security dynamics. The negotiations, which spanned several months, focused on optimising costs while ensuring the submarines incorporate cutting-edge indigenous technologies.





Project 75(I), formally known as the Programme for Indigenous Construction of Six Conventional Submarines, was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security in 2019 with an estimated project cost of ₹43,000 crore. TKMS emerged as the lowest bidder in the competitive global tender process, edging out rivals such as Russia's Rosoboronexport and Spain's Navantia. The German firm's Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, proven in its successful Type 212 and Type 214 classes, proved decisive in securing the contract.





These submarines will feature state-of-the-art AIP systems, enabling extended underwater endurance without surfacing for battery recharges—a critical advantage in stealth operations. Equipped with advanced combat management systems, vertical launch systems for missiles, and indigenous sensors, the vessels promise superior detection and engagement capabilities. TKMS will transfer critical technologies to an Indian partner, likely Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) or Larsen & Toubro (L&T), fostering self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The deal aligns with India's Strategic Partnership model under Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, emphasising local manufacturing and technology absorption.





Construction is slated to commence at an Indian yard post-contract signing, expected imminently, with the first submarine delivery targeted within seven years. This timeline addresses the Navy's pressing need to replace ageing Kalvari-class boats and counterbalance China's expanding submarine fleet in the Indian Ocean Region.





India's submarine fleet currently comprises 16 conventional boats, many nearing obsolescence, alongside two nuclear-powered attack submarines. The P-75(I) addition will elevate the total to 24 diesel-electric units by the mid-2030s, complementing the ongoing P-75 project at MDL, where INS Kalvari and its sisters are already operational. This dual-track approach underscores the Navy's commitment to a three-dimensional blue-water force.





The TKMS partnership strengthens Indo-German defence ties, building on collaborations like the BrahMos missile integration. It also sidesteps complications from rival bids, particularly amid strained India-Russia relations due to the Ukraine conflict. For TKMS, securing this order amid global competition reinforces its position in the export market, following successes in South Korea and Turkey.





Indigenisation remains a cornerstone, with over 60 per cent of components mandated to be sourced locally, including batteries, propellers, and hull sections. This will create thousands of skilled jobs and stimulate ancillary industries in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Navy anticipates integrating AI-driven automation and electronic warfare suites, tailored to counter asymmetric threats from regional adversaries.





Ongoing hurdles remain, including supply chain integration and skill development for AIP maintenance. However, lessons from the Scorpene program have honed Indian yards' expertise. Successful execution could pave the way for follow-on projects, such as additional AIP submarines or even export opportunities under India's defence manufacturing push.





The conclusion of cost negotiations signals India's resolve to modernise its naval forces decisively. As tensions simmer in the Indo-Pacific, these submarines will provide a potent deterrent, ensuring maritime domain awareness and power projection. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the development as a "milestone for Aatmanirbhar Navy," reflecting national pride in this indigenous leap forward.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







