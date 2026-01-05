



A senior Venezuelan official has claimed that at least 40 people, including both military personnel and civilians, lost their lives in a US military strike on Venezuelan soil early on Saturday.





The allegation, reported by The New York Times on condition of anonymity, paints a picture of significant casualties from what was described as a "large-scale strike" orchestrated by Washington.





The operation reportedly culminated in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. They were detained in Caracas and swiftly flown out of the country aboard aircraft involved in a joint mission with US intelligence agencies and law enforcement.





US President Donald Trump addressed the incident during an interview on Fox News, emphasising the success of the manoeuvre from the American perspective. He noted that the operation sustained only a few injuries on the US side, with no fatalities, and praised the professionalism of the armed forces.





Trump highlighted the complexity of the assault, which involved multiple aircraft, helicopters, and various types of fighter jets. "They just broke in, and into places which were not really able to be broken into," he remarked, underscoring the tactical prowess displayed amid surrounding Venezuelan generals who were aware of the unfolding events.





In a subsequent press conference from Palm Beach, Florida, Trump elaborated on the US intentions post-operation. He declared that the United States would administer Venezuela "until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition," framing the intervention as a pathway to peace, justice, and liberty for Venezuelans.





The President justified the action as a means to bring the "outlaw dictator Nicolas Maduro to justice." He expressed concerns over potential power vacuums, stating that the US could not risk another figure seizing control without the Venezuelan people's interests at heart.





Trump confirmed that Maduro and Flores face indictments in the Southern District of New York on charges related to drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies. They are expected to stand trial in the United States, marking a dramatic escalation in long-standing tensions between Washington and Caracas.





This development occurs against a backdrop of prolonged US-Venezuela friction, exacerbated by economic sanctions, disputed elections, and accusations of human rights abuses under Maduro's regime. The strike represents an unprecedented direct military intervention by the US in the South American nation.





International reactions are likely to intensify scrutiny on the legality and implications of the operation under international law. Questions persist regarding the precise targets of the strike, the chain of command involved, and the potential for broader regional instability in Latin America.





The reported death toll of 40, if verified, could fuel outrage across the Global South and strain US diplomatic ties with allies wary of unilateral actions. As details emerge, the world watches closely for further disclosures from both Venezuelan and US sources.





Based On ANI Report







