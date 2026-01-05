



Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has extended an olive branch to the United States amid unprecedented political upheaval in Venezuela. In a poignant Instagram message on 5 January 2026, Rodriguez invited the US government to collaborate on a cooperation agenda, emphasising peace, sovereignty, and mutual respect.





This overture comes just days after a dramatic US military operation that led to the capture and extradition of former leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.





Rodriguez, positioned to formally assume the presidency following Maduro's deposition, reaffirmed Venezuela's commitment to peaceful coexistence. She stressed that her nation seeks an environment free from external threats, guided by principles of sovereign equality and non-interference. "We prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful international relations," she declared, underscoring a desire for dialogue over confrontation.





Despite signals from Washington that Rodriguez could be a preferred post-Maduro leader, she expressed lingering loyalty to her predecessor. Rodriguez noted that her message of peace echoes Maduro's longstanding stance, framing it as a national consensus.





"This has always been President Nicolás Maduro’s message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now," she affirmed, blending continuity with calls for unity.





Her invitation to President Donald Trump specifically highlighted shared development within international law. Rodriguez envisioned a future where Venezuelans unite for peace, development, and sovereignty, free from war. "President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war," she urged, dreaming of a reconciled Venezuela.





The backdrop to this diplomatic gambit is a seismic US intervention. On Saturday, American forces executed a precision operation in Caracas, apprehending Maduro and Flores. The couple now faces trial in New York on charges of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking conspiracy, marking a bold escalation in US policy towards the crisis-ridden nation.





US authorities have confirmed the detainees' court appearance in the Southern District of New York on Monday at 12 pm local time. This follows their transfer from Venezuelan custody, amid reports of 40 killed in the strike, according to Venezuelan officials. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, clarified Trump's earlier remarks about "running" Venezuela, insisting the President retains full optionality.





Tensions simmer within Maduro's inner circle. Nicolás Maduro Guerra, the deposed leader's son and a United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) lawmaker, issued a stark warning via social media audio.





He vowed that history would unmask "traitors" behind the fall, hinting at internal betrayal within the ruling movement.





Maduro Guerra, representing La Guaira state, called for party unity despite the turmoil. He urged supporters to join mobilisations on 4 and 5 January to regroup and bolster cohesion. Emphasising "political and military coordination," he framed the US action as external aggression demanding a resolute response.





Rodriguez's outreach arrives at a pivotal juncture for Venezuela's future. With Maduro sidelined, her leadership could pivot the country towards stabilisation, potentially easing decades of sanctions and isolation. Yet, Maduro Guerra's rhetoric signals fractures that might undermine this transition, risking further instability.





International observers watch closely as Venezuela navigates this power shift. Rodriguez's emphasis on diplomacy contrasts sharply with the junior Maduro's defiance, raising questions about factional loyalties. The US response to her invitation could define whether cooperation supplants confrontation in the oil-rich nation's trajectory.





Broader regional implications loom large. Neighbours in South America, long wary of Venezuela's turmoil, may welcome de-escalation. Trump's administration, balancing hawkish rhetoric with Rubio's clarifications, holds leverage through ongoing legal proceedings against the Maduro duo.





As Caracas braces for Rodriguez's formal takeover, her words resonate beyond borders. They signal a potential thaw in US-Venezuela ties, contingent on Washington's willingness to engage. For now, the acting president's plea for partnership underscores a desperate bid for normalcy amid the ruins of Maduro's regime.





Based On ANI Report







