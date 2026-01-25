



Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS) stands as a trailblasing Indian defence start-up, transforming bold ideas into cutting-edge military technologies.





Founded in 2018, the company focuses on electronic warfare, AI-driven autonomous systems, and advanced materials science. From anti-drone defences to unmanned tanks and hybrid combat armour, BBBS is reshaping India's frontline capabilities.





The name 'Big Bang Boom' captures the company's disruptive spirit. 'Big Bang' symbolises ground breaking innovation, while 'Boom' evokes the explosive impact of defence applications. Co-founders Dr R Shivaraman and Praveen Dwarakanath drew from their nanotechnology and AI expertise to build affordable, indigenous solutions.





Dr Shivaraman's journey began with a childhood admiration for the Indian Armed Forces. His academic path included a computer science degree, followed by master's and PhD studies in nanoscience and nanotechnology. He explored brain-computer interfaces, nano-polymers, and drug delivery systems during post-doctoral work in India and abroad.





Before BBBS, the duo launched a successful edtech venture that went public. Yet Dr Shivaraman sought greater impact, pivoting to defence where technology could save lives directly. The startup's initial emphasis fell on autonomous drones and anti-drone systems, anticipating their rising strategic importance.





BBBS thrives within India's burgeoning defence-tech ecosystem. Support from hubs like T-Hub and iDEX has accelerated its growth.





The company collaborates with all three Indian military branches—Army, Navy, and Air Force—plus PSUs such as HAL and BEL. Deployments are underway, with international deals in Kenya and Nepal.





A standout innovation is the unmanned tank featuring an 'information bus'. This high-speed digital backbone integrates sensors, weapons, navigation, communications, and power systems. It evolves the tank from remote-controlled vehicle to intelligent, networked platform, enabling real-time coordination with drones, infantry, and command centres.





The hybrid combat armour sets BBBS apart from conventional designs. Beyond ballistic protection with Kevlar, ceramics, or composites, it incorporates wearable electronics and exoskeletal supports. Soldiers gain enhanced load-bearing, speed, and endurance, reducing fatigue while maintaining protection.





The Vajra Sentinel anti-drone system exemplifies BBBS's dual offensive-defensive approach. Soft-kill methods jam or spoof drone communications and GPS for non-lethal neutralisation. Hard-kill options deploy interceptor drones exceeding 180 km/h, using ramming or fragmentation warheads against swarms, effective in all weather.





AI powers BBBS systems with full autonomy yet manual overrides for flexibility. In anti-drone operations, AI analyses RF signals—frequency hopping, modulation, pulse width—to distinguish threats from noise. Operators intervene as needed in dynamic scenarios.





Mayil, a GPS-denied autonomous drone, highlights BBBS's surveillance prowess. Operating without satellite reliance, it supports missions in contested environments. The company's portfolio also includes anti-IED jammers, radars, and signal analysers, forming a comprehensive arsenal.





Looking ahead, BBBS anticipates unmanned systems as force multipliers rather than total replacements. Ethical and legal hurdles limit full offensive automation, preserving human oversight for lethal decisions. Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) and 'Loyal Wingmen' will pair jets like the AMCA with drone escorts for high-risk tasks.





Ground-based evolution promises robotic mules, autonomous sentries, and mobile weapons platforms. Fully autonomous roles in mine clearance, IED detection, logistics, and electronic warfare could emerge within a decade. BBBS positions itself at the forefront of this shift.





Civilian applications broaden the technology's reach. Autonomous drones adapt for search-and-rescue, disaster response, and industrial inspections. Thermal imaging aids survivor location in crises, while pipeline and nuclear facility checks minimise human risk.





BBBS embodies India's 'Make in India' push for self-reliant defence. By frugally engineering deep tech, it addresses national security gaps affordably. As geopolitical tensions rise, startups like BBBS bridge innovation with urgency, fortifying India's strategic edge.





The company's trajectory underscores a maturing Indian defence ecosystem. From lab concepts to battlefield deployment, BBBS proves start-ups can rival established players. With global partnerships expanding, its influence promises to grow.





Based On NIE Report







