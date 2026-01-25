



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate Northeast India's first highway-based emergency landing strip on the Dibrugarh-Moran stretch of National Highway 127. Located in Moran, Assam, this state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in regional infrastructure and defence preparedness.





Preparations are in full swing for the Prime Minister's anticipated visit, with speculation mounting that he may personally land his aircraft on the 30-metre-wide runway integrated along the highway. Officials have confirmed that the strip stands operationally ready, despite ongoing vehicular traffic on adjacent sections.





To ensure seamless aircraft operations, central dividers have been dismantled across the designated stretch. Robust fencing now lines both sides of the road, barring entry to people and animals during potential flight activities. Temporary roadside shops have also been cleared as essential safety precautions.





These meticulous arrangements have heightened expectations of a high-profile demonstration by the Prime Minister's aircraft. The development underscores Assam's growing role in national strategic aviation infrastructure.





Senior BJP leader from Dibrugarh, Parag Dutta, hailed the event as the fulfilment of a long-held regional aspiration. In a statement, he noted a live video from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing Modi's visit on 14 February. "This is a dream we have nurtured for years. All residents eagerly await this historic moment," Dutta remarked.





Chah Janagosthi Morcha district general secretary for Dibrugarh, Shyamal Bhumij, echoed these sentiments. He extended a warm welcome on behalf of the state committee, describing the facility as a transformation of mere dreams into reality. "An emergency aircraft landing on a national highway will soon be commonplace here," Bhumij affirmed.





The announcement builds on hints dropped by Chief Minister Sarma on 8 January, when he suggested the Prime Minister might inaugurate the site—or the Defence Minister as an alternative. This follows Sarma's June 2025 visit to the district, where he highlighted the strip's role as a vital backup should Dibrugarh airport face disruptions.





Constructed over a 4.5-kilometre stretch under the aegis of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the facility represents cutting-edge engineering tailored for dual civilian and military use. Its design allows rapid conversion into a functional airfield amid crises.





Strategically, the strip bolsters operational flexibility for the Indian Armed Forces in the sensitive Northeast frontier. In scenarios of war or natural calamities, it can accommodate advanced fighter jets such as Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Rafale, MiG-29, indigenous TEJAS, and transport aircraft including C-130 Hercules and AN-32.





This initiative aligns with India's broader push for dispersed air operations, inspired by global models like those in the United States and Israel. Highway airstrips mitigate vulnerabilities of concentrated airbases, enhancing survivability against aerial threats—a lesson reinforced by recent conflicts.





Assam now joins a select cadre of states with such capabilities, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, where similar strips have been operationalised since 2020. The Moran facility elevates the Northeast's aviation resilience, particularly amid ongoing border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control.





For civil aviation, it promises improved emergency response during fog, cyclones, or technical failures at key airports like Dibrugarh and Jorhat. This dual-purpose infrastructure supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, promoting indigenous defence manufacturing and self-reliance.





Local communities view the project as a catalyst for economic growth, potentially spurring tourism and ancillary industries. BJP leaders have emphasised its symbolic importance, positioning Assam as a frontrunner in national defence modernisation.





As 14 February approaches, excitement grips Moran residents. The Prime Minister's potential landing would not only validate the facility's readiness but also inspire similar projects across India's remote frontiers, fortifying the nation's aerial defences for the future.





Based On Tribune Report







