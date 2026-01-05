



China has issued a vehement condemnation of the United States' military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, labelling it as an act of unilateral bullying that undermines global sovereignty.





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made these remarks during the seventh round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Beijing on Sunday, underscoring Beijing's opposition to any nation positioning itself as the world's policeman or international judge.





Wang emphasised that China staunchly opposes the use or threat of force, as well as the imposition of one country's will upon another, particularly amid the volatile international landscape marked by the sudden upheaval in Venezuela.





The US operation, codenamed Operation Absolute Resolve, unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, 3 January 2026, involving over 150 US aircraft launching airstrikes across northern Venezuela to neutralise air defences before Delta Force helicopters landed in Caracas.





Explosions rocked the capital, targeting military installations, as US forces apprehended Maduro at his residence and extracted him along with his wife to American custody aboard the USS Iwo Jima. Maduro faces a four-count indictment in Manhattan federal court for leading a 25-year narco-terrorism conspiracy and corruption, with his arraignment scheduled for Monday at noon before Judge Alvin Hellerstein.





In Maduro's absence, Venezuela's Supreme Court swiftly appointed Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as acting president for 90 days, a move endorsed by the military and Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López. Rodríguez, who has overseen Venezuela's oil-dependent economy and intelligence services since 2018, denounced the capture as a kidnapping and demanded proof of life for the couple. Venezuelan state television broadcast images of pro-Maduro protests in Caracas, while the government declared a national emergency and mobilised forces.





US President Donald Trump has framed the intervention as a success, boasting that it serves as a warning to threats against American interests and pledging temporary US administration of Venezuela to facilitate a transition.





Speaking aboard Air Force One and to The Atlantic, Trump demanded "total access" to Venezuela's vast oil reserves and resources to rebuild the nation, warning Rodríguez of consequences "probably worse than Maduro" if she fails to comply. He indicated that large US oil companies would invest billions to revive the sector, which was nationalised decades ago, effectively treating it as recompense for past expropriations.





Wang Yi highlighted the Venezuela crisis during talks with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, reaffirming Sino-Pakistani commitment to the UN Charter, respect for sovereignty, and a shared future for humanity through dialogue.





Pakistan issued a measured response, urging adherence to international law while monitoring the safety of its community in Venezuela. China earlier called for the immediate release of Maduro and Flores, viewing the raid as a breach of international norms.





Global reactions reveal sharp divisions, with allies like Russia, Iran, Cuba, Brazil, and Mexico condemning the US action as a violation of sovereignty and Latin American security. Israel and Ukraine expressed support, while Türkiye monitored developments cautiously. India voiced "deep concern" over the operation, calling for peaceful dialogue to ensure regional stability and the safety of its community in Venezuela.





The crisis underscores escalating tensions in US-China relations, with Beijing leveraging the incident to critique American hegemony amid its strategic partnerships in the Global South. Maduro's detention on drug charges follows months of US pressure, including prior drone strikes, yet Trump's focus on oil access has dominated discourse.





As Rodríguez assumes leadership, the world watches whether economic concessions or further escalation will define Venezuela's path forward.





Based On ANI Report





